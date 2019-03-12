Death Notices for Wednesday, March 13

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alvarez, Francisco, 87, Sanger, March 8, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Baldwin, Steve Howard, 66, Fresno, March 8, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society , Inc
Garcia III, Nicolas Antonio, 86, Fresno, March 11, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Green Jr., Harvey, 85, Fresno, March 6, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Hernandez Jr., Ernesto, 53, Fresno, March 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Houston, Martin, 57, Terra Bella, March 11, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Martinez, Rachel, 77, Fowler, March 10, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Menze, Carol Louise, 93, Fresno, March 8, Lisle Funeral Home
Pena, Benita, 72, Tulare, March 9, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Robison, Modean L., 83, Selma, March 11, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Rodriguez, Adina Irene, 59, Dinuba, March 10, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Talbot, Diane Melissa, 76, Fresno, March 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Vasquez de Ayala, Maria Soledad, 80, Parlier, March 10, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Vasquez Jr., Jose Antonio, 18, Selma, Feb. 26, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Watkins, Marlon Dennis Robert, 66, Kerman, March 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Comments