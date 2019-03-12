Death Notices

Death Notices for Wednesday, March 13

Fresno Bee Staff

March 12, 2019 01:53 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alvarez, Francisco, 87, Sanger, March 8, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Baldwin, Steve Howard, 66, Fresno, March 8, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society , Inc

Garcia III, Nicolas Antonio, 86, Fresno, March 11, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Green Jr., Harvey, 85, Fresno, March 6, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Hernandez Jr., Ernesto, 53, Fresno, March 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Houston, Martin, 57, Terra Bella, March 11, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Martinez, Rachel, 77, Fowler, March 10, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Menze, Carol Louise, 93, Fresno, March 8, Lisle Funeral Home

Pena, Benita, 72, Tulare, March 9, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Robison, Modean L., 83, Selma, March 11, Creighton Memorial Chapel

Rodriguez, Adina Irene, 59, Dinuba, March 10, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Talbot, Diane Melissa, 76, Fresno, March 10, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Vasquez de Ayala, Maria Soledad, 80, Parlier, March 10, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Vasquez Jr., Jose Antonio, 18, Selma, Feb. 26, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Watkins, Marlon Dennis Robert, 66, Kerman, March 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

