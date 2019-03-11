Death Notices for Tuesday, March 12

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aiello, Teresa Marie, 94, Fresno, March 8, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Brassfield, Dan Edward, 68, Porterville, March 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Edwards, Glenn, 95, Porterville, June 8, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Esparza, Della, 83, Fresno, March 6, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Fowler, Richard, 62, Porterville, March 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Hampton, Leland Leon, 70, Fresno, March 8, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Hayes III, Chester Lee, 54, Fresno, Jan. 18, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
Hinsley, Ramon C., 86, Fresno, March 4, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Hovanesian, Jack, 82, Clovis, Feb. 23, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Hurst, Jerry Bradford, 81, Fresno, March 7, Serenity Funeral Services
Kahl, Linda Nichols, 78, Clovis, March 8, Boice Funeral Home
Kolb, Lavelle Bernice, 96, Clovis, March 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Landin De Deniz, Maria Amparo, 86, Fresno, March 6, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Lim, Anna Yen Lan, 89, Sanger, March 5, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Maddox, Willie James, 77, Fresno, March 6, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Mandella, Victor Joseph, 90, Porterville, March 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
McCallister Jr., Clifton, 54, Porterville, March 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Medina, Candelaria, 87, Tulare, March 7, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Rodriguez, Rachel Rosalinda, 67, Kerman, March 6, Lisle Funeral Home
Tillery, Lovada Neoma, 96, Porterville, March 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Villanueva, Ricardo, 44, Tulare, March 9, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
