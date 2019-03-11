Death Notices

Death Notices for Tuesday, March 12

Fresno Bee Staff

March 11, 2019 01:59 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aiello, Teresa Marie, 94, Fresno, March 8, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Brassfield, Dan Edward, 68, Porterville, March 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Edwards, Glenn, 95, Porterville, June 8, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Esparza, Della, 83, Fresno, March 6, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Fowler, Richard, 62, Porterville, March 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Hampton, Leland Leon, 70, Fresno, March 8, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Hayes III, Chester Lee, 54, Fresno, Jan. 18, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.

Hinsley, Ramon C., 86, Fresno, March 4, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Hovanesian, Jack, 82, Clovis, Feb. 23, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Hurst, Jerry Bradford, 81, Fresno, March 7, Serenity Funeral Services

Kahl, Linda Nichols, 78, Clovis, March 8, Boice Funeral Home

Kolb, Lavelle Bernice, 96, Clovis, March 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Landin De Deniz, Maria Amparo, 86, Fresno, March 6, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Lim, Anna Yen Lan, 89, Sanger, March 5, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Maddox, Willie James, 77, Fresno, March 6, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Mandella, Victor Joseph, 90, Porterville, March 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

McCallister Jr., Clifton, 54, Porterville, March 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Medina, Candelaria, 87, Tulare, March 7, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Rodriguez, Rachel Rosalinda, 67, Kerman, March 6, Lisle Funeral Home

Tillery, Lovada Neoma, 96, Porterville, March 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Villanueva, Ricardo, 44, Tulare, March 9, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

