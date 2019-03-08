Death Notices for Saturday, March 9

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Adishian Sr., John, 94, Fresno, March 6, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Alvarez, Mary Luisa, 76, Dinuba, March 6, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Bane, Daniel, 61, Kingsburg, March 2, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Banuelos, Ruth R., 90, Parlier, March 6, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Cortez, Joe G., 79, Dinuba, March 6, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Garza, Justin, 23, Reedley, March 3, Cairns Funeral Home
Karels, William Walter, 69, Porterville, March 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Lopez, Bonnie, 90, Fresno, Feb. 5, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Martinez Saldivar, Martha, 93, Visalia, March 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Ripley, Michael, 58, Clovis, Feb. 28, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Stone, Shirley Jean, 61, Porterville, Feb. 28, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Tindall, Richard, 92, Clovis, March 7, Affordable Direct Cremations
Villarreal, Ricky, 35, Parlier, March 6, Affordable Direct Cremations
