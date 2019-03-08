Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, March 9

Fresno Bee Staff

March 08, 2019 01:02 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Adishian Sr., John, 94, Fresno, March 6, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Alvarez, Mary Luisa, 76, Dinuba, March 6, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Bane, Daniel, 61, Kingsburg, March 2, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Banuelos, Ruth R., 90, Parlier, March 6, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Cortez, Joe G., 79, Dinuba, March 6, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Garza, Justin, 23, Reedley, March 3, Cairns Funeral Home

Karels, William Walter, 69, Porterville, March 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Lopez, Bonnie, 90, Fresno, Feb. 5, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Martinez Saldivar, Martha, 93, Visalia, March 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Ripley, Michael, 58, Clovis, Feb. 28, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Stone, Shirley Jean, 61, Porterville, Feb. 28, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Tindall, Richard, 92, Clovis, March 7, Affordable Direct Cremations

Villarreal, Ricky, 35, Parlier, March 6, Affordable Direct Cremations

