Death Notices for Friday, March 8

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bankston, Grace Irene, 91, Clovis, Feb. 23, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Bott, Donald, 93, Madera, March 3, Jay Chapel
Campos, Christopher, 43, Porterville, March 6, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Corona Ocha, Baudelia, 39, Fresno, Feb. 12, Reade & Sons Funeral Home
Craighead, Sidney King, 81, Avenal, March 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Dennis, Judy Lynn, 70, Clovis, March 5, Boice Funeral Home
Garcia, G. Ignacio, 74, Fresno, Feb. 22, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Garza, Canderlario, 92, Visalia, March 6, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Grigg, Eugene, 94, Fresno, March 6, Serenity Funeral Services
Guijarro, Mariano R., 87, Clovis, March 1, Boice Funeral Home
Hogg, Dorothy Ann, 95, Tulare, March 6, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
McGuire, Jean, 78, Coarsegold, Feb. 12, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Miller, Billy Gene, 87, Fresno, Feb. 28, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Slaughter, Brenda, 73, Fresno, March 4, Affordable Direct Cremations
Stilwell, Richard Truman, 94, Fresno, March 3, Affordable Direct Cremations
Trevino, Guadalupe, 53, Fresno, March 3, Serenity Funeral Services
Walker, Bernice, 88, Fresno, March 4, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Weston, Richard Dwight, 83, Riverdale, Feb. 26, Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home
Williams Roland, Dena, 48, Fresno, Feb. 23, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Comments