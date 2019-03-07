Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, March 8

Fresno Bee Staff

March 07, 2019 12:38 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bankston, Grace Irene, 91, Clovis, Feb. 23, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Bott, Donald, 93, Madera, March 3, Jay Chapel

Campos, Christopher, 43, Porterville, March 6, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Corona Ocha, Baudelia, 39, Fresno, Feb. 12, Reade & Sons Funeral Home

Craighead, Sidney King, 81, Avenal, March 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Dennis, Judy Lynn, 70, Clovis, March 5, Boice Funeral Home

Garcia, G. Ignacio, 74, Fresno, Feb. 22, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Garza, Canderlario, 92, Visalia, March 6, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Grigg, Eugene, 94, Fresno, March 6, Serenity Funeral Services

Guijarro, Mariano R., 87, Clovis, March 1, Boice Funeral Home

Hogg, Dorothy Ann, 95, Tulare, March 6, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

McGuire, Jean, 78, Coarsegold, Feb. 12, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Miller, Billy Gene, 87, Fresno, Feb. 28, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Slaughter, Brenda, 73, Fresno, March 4, Affordable Direct Cremations

Stilwell, Richard Truman, 94, Fresno, March 3, Affordable Direct Cremations

Trevino, Guadalupe, 53, Fresno, March 3, Serenity Funeral Services

Walker, Bernice, 88, Fresno, March 4, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Weston, Richard Dwight, 83, Riverdale, Feb. 26, Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home

Williams Roland, Dena, 48, Fresno, Feb. 23, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

