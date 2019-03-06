Death Notices for Thursday, March 7

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Adourian, Aram Avedis, 58, Clovis, Feb. 27, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Amey, Laura Frances, 73, Emeryville, Formerly of Madera, Feb. 27, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Bennett, Stanley, 85, Fresno, March 3, Lisle Funeral Home
Carmine, Katherine Pauline, 102, Fresno, March 2, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Carter, Vince, 80, Fresno, March 5, Lisle Funeral Home
Casias, Josie, 65, Fresno, March 6, Affordable Direct Cremations
Cortez, Gavino, 84, Reedley, March 2, Cairns Funeral Home
Emerson, Virginia, 97, Porterville, March 3, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Franklin, Charles, 81, Madera, March 3, Affordable Direct Cremations
Garcia Jr., Jimmie, 57, Fresno, March 1, Lisle Funeral Home
Hall, Mary M., 90, Fresno, March 4, Sterling & Smith Funeral Director, Inc.
Harris Jr. Thomas James, 93, Mariposa, March 5, Neptune Society of Central California
Kumpe, Drew, 35, Visalia, March 2, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter
Marroquin, Herminia, 85, Dinuba, March 4, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Mattlingly, Gloria J., 71, Fresno, Feb. 26, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Miller, Richard, 93, Porterville, March 6, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Perry, John, 89, Porterville, March 6, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Ramirez, Adrian, 41, Selma, Feb. 26, Farewell-Page Funeral Home
Reed, Harley Lee, 43, Fresno, Feb. 28, Boice Funeral Home
Robinson, Esther, 72, Porterville, March 3, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Rossi, Anthony Cal, 82, Fresno, March 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Sheinholtz, Louise L., 95, Madera, March 3, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Sorensen, Beverly, 90, Parlier, March 1, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Trujillo, Rose Serenity, infant, Porterville, March 1, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Vargas, Rosie Dominga, 94, Selma, Feb. 19, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
