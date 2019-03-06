Death Notices

Death Notices for Thursday, March 7

March 06, 2019 01:46 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Adourian, Aram Avedis, 58, Clovis, Feb. 27, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Amey, Laura Frances, 73, Emeryville, Formerly of Madera, Feb. 27, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Bennett, Stanley, 85, Fresno, March 3, Lisle Funeral Home

Carmine, Katherine Pauline, 102, Fresno, March 2, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Carter, Vince, 80, Fresno, March 5, Lisle Funeral Home

Casias, Josie, 65, Fresno, March 6, Affordable Direct Cremations

Cortez, Gavino, 84, Reedley, March 2, Cairns Funeral Home

Emerson, Virginia, 97, Porterville, March 3, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Franklin, Charles, 81, Madera, March 3, Affordable Direct Cremations

Garcia Jr., Jimmie, 57, Fresno, March 1, Lisle Funeral Home

Hall, Mary M., 90, Fresno, March 4, Sterling & Smith Funeral Director, Inc.

Harris Jr. Thomas James, 93, Mariposa, March 5, Neptune Society of Central California

Kumpe, Drew, 35, Visalia, March 2, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter

Marroquin, Herminia, 85, Dinuba, March 4, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Mattlingly, Gloria J., 71, Fresno, Feb. 26, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Miller, Richard, 93, Porterville, March 6, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Perry, John, 89, Porterville, March 6, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Ramirez, Adrian, 41, Selma, Feb. 26, Farewell-Page Funeral Home

Reed, Harley Lee, 43, Fresno, Feb. 28, Boice Funeral Home

Robinson, Esther, 72, Porterville, March 3, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Rossi, Anthony Cal, 82, Fresno, March 1, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Sheinholtz, Louise L., 95, Madera, March 3, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Sorensen, Beverly, 90, Parlier, March 1, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Trujillo, Rose Serenity, infant, Porterville, March 1, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Vargas, Rosie Dominga, 94, Selma, Feb. 19, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

