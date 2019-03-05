Death Notices for Wednesday, March 5

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Abundis, Esther, 92, Fresno, March 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Aguirre Jimenez, Amador, 66, Reedley, Feb. 27, Cairns Funeral Home
Arce Flores, Florentina, 72, Fresno, Feb. 15, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Atterberry, Carolyn, 67, Fresno, Feb. 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Avila Naranjo, Juan, 85, Clovis, Feb. 16, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Banuelos, Grace, 89, Madera, March 1, Jay Chapel
Brisendine, Susan, 68, Fresno, Feb. 28, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Cutberto Jimenez Miranda, 70, Fresno, January 22, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Dennis, Marcia Mirigian, 80, Fowler, Feb. 25, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Doyel, Donald, 83, Porterville, March 4, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Ellberg, Robert, 79, Kingsburg, March 4, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Everett, John, 85, Clovis, Feb. 27, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Greaves, Charlotte Ann, 95, Fresno, Feb. 24, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Kanemoto, Takako, 95, Parlier, March 1, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Keener, Nichole, 43, Fresno, March 1, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Kroeker, Sharon, 73, Madera, March 2, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Lehman, Kieffer, 88, Fresno, March 2, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Lisenbery, Richard, 69, Visalia, March 2, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Maldonado, Karen Lee, 68, Clovis, March 3, Affordable Direct Cremations
Mason Sr., Lawrence James, 73, Fresno, Feb. 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Midem, Grace, 73, Fresno, March 4, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Montemayor, Eric, 36, Dinuba, Feb. 25, Cairns Funeral Home
Peterson, Paul Davis , 81, Raymond, March 3, Neptune Society of Central California
Ramirez, Angel, 85, Reedley, Feb. 20, Cairns Funeral Home
Rhames, Lynnette Suzanne, 54, Sanger, Feb. 24, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Roque, Joni, 64, Fresno, Feb. 27, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Ruiz Penaloza, Felix, 78, Fresno, Feb. 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Schroeder, Norma Jean, 94, Sanger, March 4, Affordable Direct Cremations
Verdin, Ramon, 54, Biola, March 2, Jay Chapel
