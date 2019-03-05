Death Notices

Death Notices for Wednesday, March 5

Fresno Bee Staff

March 05, 2019 12:02 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Abundis, Esther, 92, Fresno, March 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Aguirre Jimenez, Amador, 66, Reedley, Feb. 27, Cairns Funeral Home

Arce Flores, Florentina, 72, Fresno, Feb. 15, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Atterberry, Carolyn, 67, Fresno, Feb. 25, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Avila Naranjo, Juan, 85, Clovis, Feb. 16, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Banuelos, Grace, 89, Madera, March 1, Jay Chapel

Brisendine, Susan, 68, Fresno, Feb. 28, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Cutberto Jimenez Miranda, 70, Fresno, January 22, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Dennis, Marcia Mirigian, 80, Fowler, Feb. 25, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Doyel, Donald, 83, Porterville, March 4, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Ellberg, Robert, 79, Kingsburg, March 4, Creighton Memorial Chapel

Everett, John, 85, Clovis, Feb. 27, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Greaves, Charlotte Ann, 95, Fresno, Feb. 24, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Kanemoto, Takako, 95, Parlier, March 1, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Keener, Nichole, 43, Fresno, March 1, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Kroeker, Sharon, 73, Madera, March 2, Creighton Memorial Chapel

Lehman, Kieffer, 88, Fresno, March 2, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Lisenbery, Richard, 69, Visalia, March 2, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Maldonado, Karen Lee, 68, Clovis, March 3, Affordable Direct Cremations

Mason Sr., Lawrence James, 73, Fresno, Feb. 28, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Midem, Grace, 73, Fresno, March 4, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Montemayor, Eric, 36, Dinuba, Feb. 25, Cairns Funeral Home

Peterson, Paul Davis , 81, Raymond, March 3, Neptune Society of Central California

Ramirez, Angel, 85, Reedley, Feb. 20, Cairns Funeral Home

Rhames, Lynnette Suzanne, 54, Sanger, Feb. 24, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Roque, Joni, 64, Fresno, Feb. 27, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Ruiz Penaloza, Felix, 78, Fresno, Feb. 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Schroeder, Norma Jean, 94, Sanger, March 4, Affordable Direct Cremations

Verdin, Ramon, 54, Biola, March 2, Jay Chapel

  Comments  