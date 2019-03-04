Death Notices for Tuesday, March 5

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Cardenas, Alfredo, 63, Terra Bella, March 3, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Gonzales, Lupe, 83, Kingsburg, Feb. 28, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Gutierrez, Adela A., 73, Porterville, March 1, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Harland, Robert F., 89, Fresno, Feb. 26, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Kennerley, Priscilla Anne, 76, Dinuba, Feb. 26, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Maniloff, Maria, 98, Porterville, Feb. 21, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Ratmyseng, Houat, 88, Fresno, March 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Renteria, Deedra Marleen, 28, Porterville, Feb. 26, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Rutherford, Carollyn, 74, Springville, March 2, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Rutledge, JoAnn, 92, Clovis, Feb. 27, Boice Funeral Home
Urrea, Edward Parra, 55, Chowchilla, Feb. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Valdivia, Feliciano Torres, 98, Dinuba, Feb. 26, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
