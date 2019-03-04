Death Notices

Death Notices for Tuesday, March 5

Fresno Bee Staff

March 04, 2019 10:49 AM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Cardenas, Alfredo, 63, Terra Bella, March 3, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Gonzales, Lupe, 83, Kingsburg, Feb. 28, Creighton Memorial Chapel

Gutierrez, Adela A., 73, Porterville, March 1, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Harland, Robert F., 89, Fresno, Feb. 26, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Kennerley, Priscilla Anne, 76, Dinuba, Feb. 26, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Maniloff, Maria, 98, Porterville, Feb. 21, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Ratmyseng, Houat, 88, Fresno, March 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Renteria, Deedra Marleen, 28, Porterville, Feb. 26, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Rutherford, Carollyn, 74, Springville, March 2, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Rutledge, JoAnn, 92, Clovis, Feb. 27, Boice Funeral Home

Urrea, Edward Parra, 55, Chowchilla, Feb. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Valdivia, Feliciano Torres, 98, Dinuba, Feb. 26, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

