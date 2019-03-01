Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, March 2

Fresno Bee Staff

March 01, 2019 12:40 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Brobst, Gary Dean, 73, Fresno, Feb. 23, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Burgoyne Marcus Andrew, 28, Fresno, Feb. 15, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Callaghan, Frances Louise, 78, Madera, Feb. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Denni, Lucy, 87, Lindsay, March 1, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Hessman, Lena, 103, Fresno, Feb. 27, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Madden, Clara Elizabeth, 81, Fresno, Feb. 27, Serenity Funeral Services

Mettler, Mark, 69, Fresno, Feb. 27, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Moats, Frank W., 56, Porterville, Feb. 26, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Rash, Leon, 78, Fresno, Feb. 27, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Saechao, Ngeeng Koui, 54, Fresno, Feb. 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Sullivan, Velma Jeanne, 83, Fresno, Feb. 23, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Turk, Louie Thomas, 84, Visalia, March 1, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

  Comments  