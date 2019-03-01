Death Notices for Saturday, March 2

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Brobst, Gary Dean, 73, Fresno, Feb. 23, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Burgoyne Marcus Andrew, 28, Fresno, Feb. 15, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Callaghan, Frances Louise, 78, Madera, Feb. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Denni, Lucy, 87, Lindsay, March 1, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Hessman, Lena, 103, Fresno, Feb. 27, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Madden, Clara Elizabeth, 81, Fresno, Feb. 27, Serenity Funeral Services
Mettler, Mark, 69, Fresno, Feb. 27, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Moats, Frank W., 56, Porterville, Feb. 26, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Rash, Leon, 78, Fresno, Feb. 27, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Saechao, Ngeeng Koui, 54, Fresno, Feb. 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Sullivan, Velma Jeanne, 83, Fresno, Feb. 23, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Turk, Louie Thomas, 84, Visalia, March 1, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
