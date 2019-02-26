Death Notices

Death Notices Wednesday, Feb. 27

February 26, 2019 12:16 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bassett, Wanda June, 90, Fresno, Feb. 23, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Breuning Joanne Margie, 90, Fresno, Feb. 24, Lisle Funeral Home

Cruz, Eleanor Flores, 88, Fresno, Feb. 24, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Davis, Cecil, 100, Sanger, Feb. 25, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Dicochea, Patricia, 59, Cutler, Feb. 22, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Fisher, Deborah Paulette, 64, Tulare, Feb. 24, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel

Friesen, David, 54, Fresno, Feb. 25, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Fuentes, Patricia, 75, Fresno, Feb. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations

Gonzalez, Jesus C., 89, Reedley, Feb. 19, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Hargis, Julie Kay, 61, Porterville, Feb. 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Her, Jay, 29, Fresno, Feb. 10, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Hirotsu, James, 81, Fresno, Feb. 22, Lisle Funeral Home

Huckabay, Ramona, 82, Porterville, Feb. 26, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Jacoco Jr., Jesus, 28, Clovis, Feb. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Jones, Megan Nicole, 25, Fresno, Feb. 19, Serenity Funeral Services

Kennedy, Mary, 99, Clovis, Feb. 13, Boice Funeral Home

Ma, Luisa Ramirez Gutierrez, 72, Fresno, Feb. 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Marquez, Richard Lee, 65, Tulare , Feb. 15, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Martinez, Maricela, 47, Madera, Feb. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Moreno Escalante, Dorothy, 81, Kerman, Feb. 19, Reade and Sons Funeral Sons

Ortega, Luz Elena, 79, Tulare, Feb. 21, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Pereira, Aldina Manha, 80, Riverdale, Feb. 23, Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home

Petropulos, Christopher, 63, Fresno, Feb. 15, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Phimphakdy, Nouth, 71, Fresno, Feb. 17, Chapel of the Light funeral Home

Regalado, Diana Trevino, 59, Del Rey, Feb. 19, Serenity Funeral Services

Rosendahl, Chris, 56, Fresno, Feb. 24, Creighton Memorial Chapel

Sherman, Stanley E., 90, Clovis, Feb. 21, Boice Funeral Home

Urena Carrillo, Sandra, 44, Madera, Feb. 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Wade, Virginia Belle, 91, Fresno, Feb. 19, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

