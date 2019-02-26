Death Notices Wednesday, Feb. 27

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bassett, Wanda June, 90, Fresno, Feb. 23, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Breuning Joanne Margie, 90, Fresno, Feb. 24, Lisle Funeral Home
Cruz, Eleanor Flores, 88, Fresno, Feb. 24, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Davis, Cecil, 100, Sanger, Feb. 25, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Dicochea, Patricia, 59, Cutler, Feb. 22, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Fisher, Deborah Paulette, 64, Tulare, Feb. 24, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel
Friesen, David, 54, Fresno, Feb. 25, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Fuentes, Patricia, 75, Fresno, Feb. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations
Gonzalez, Jesus C., 89, Reedley, Feb. 19, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Hargis, Julie Kay, 61, Porterville, Feb. 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Her, Jay, 29, Fresno, Feb. 10, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Hirotsu, James, 81, Fresno, Feb. 22, Lisle Funeral Home
Huckabay, Ramona, 82, Porterville, Feb. 26, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Jacoco Jr., Jesus, 28, Clovis, Feb. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Jones, Megan Nicole, 25, Fresno, Feb. 19, Serenity Funeral Services
Kennedy, Mary, 99, Clovis, Feb. 13, Boice Funeral Home
Ma, Luisa Ramirez Gutierrez, 72, Fresno, Feb. 22, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Marquez, Richard Lee, 65, Tulare , Feb. 15, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Martinez, Maricela, 47, Madera, Feb. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Moreno Escalante, Dorothy, 81, Kerman, Feb. 19, Reade and Sons Funeral Sons
Ortega, Luz Elena, 79, Tulare, Feb. 21, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Pereira, Aldina Manha, 80, Riverdale, Feb. 23, Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home
Petropulos, Christopher, 63, Fresno, Feb. 15, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Phimphakdy, Nouth, 71, Fresno, Feb. 17, Chapel of the Light funeral Home
Regalado, Diana Trevino, 59, Del Rey, Feb. 19, Serenity Funeral Services
Rosendahl, Chris, 56, Fresno, Feb. 24, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Sherman, Stanley E., 90, Clovis, Feb. 21, Boice Funeral Home
Urena Carrillo, Sandra, 44, Madera, Feb. 21, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Wade, Virginia Belle, 91, Fresno, Feb. 19, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
