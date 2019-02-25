Death Notices

Death Notices Tuesday, Feb. 26

Fresno Bee Staff

February 25, 2019 12:10 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Astorga, Zacarias, 78, Poplar, Feb. 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Caddell, June, 93, Exeter, Feb. 24, Smith Family Chapel

Davenport, David, 89, Fresno, Feb. 21, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Duran, Alfred Richard, 63, Caruthers, Feb. 16, Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home

Garcia Murrieta, Catalina, 2, Fresno, Feb. 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Gillespie, Pearl, 99, Exeter, Feb. 24, Smith Family Chapel

Gonzalez Jr., Ramon, 56, Fresno, Feb. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Hawkins, Larry, 69, Porterville, Feb. 22, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Lee, Laurie Ann, 60, Fresno, Feb. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations

Millare, Patricia Palada, 78, Reedley, Feb. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations

Ochoa Vinton, Florinda, 40, Fresno, Feb. 5, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Payne, James L., 74, Springville, Feb. 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Roman, Ronda Geanne, 78, Auberry, Feb. 23, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Scamagas, Peter James , 91, Fresno, Feb. 20, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Simpson, Carolyn, 83, Porterville, Feb. 24, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Smith, Eddie, 84, Fresno, Feb. 20, Serenity Funeral Services

Taylor, Letty “Megan”, 75, Porterville, Feb. 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Vang, Tawa, 23, Fresno, Feb. 17, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

West, Cary Dee, 57, Fresno, Feb. 18, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Wiseman, Lawrence, 89, Fresno, Feb. 21, Boice Funeral Home

