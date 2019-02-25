Death Notices Tuesday, Feb. 26

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Astorga, Zacarias, 78, Poplar, Feb. 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Caddell, June, 93, Exeter, Feb. 24, Smith Family Chapel
Davenport, David, 89, Fresno, Feb. 21, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Duran, Alfred Richard, 63, Caruthers, Feb. 16, Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home
Garcia Murrieta, Catalina, 2, Fresno, Feb. 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Gillespie, Pearl, 99, Exeter, Feb. 24, Smith Family Chapel
Gonzalez Jr., Ramon, 56, Fresno, Feb. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Hawkins, Larry, 69, Porterville, Feb. 22, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Lee, Laurie Ann, 60, Fresno, Feb. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations
Millare, Patricia Palada, 78, Reedley, Feb. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations
Ochoa Vinton, Florinda, 40, Fresno, Feb. 5, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Payne, James L., 74, Springville, Feb. 21, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Roman, Ronda Geanne, 78, Auberry, Feb. 23, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Scamagas, Peter James , 91, Fresno, Feb. 20, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Simpson, Carolyn, 83, Porterville, Feb. 24, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Smith, Eddie, 84, Fresno, Feb. 20, Serenity Funeral Services
Taylor, Letty “Megan”, 75, Porterville, Feb. 23, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Vang, Tawa, 23, Fresno, Feb. 17, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
West, Cary Dee, 57, Fresno, Feb. 18, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Wiseman, Lawrence, 89, Fresno, Feb. 21, Boice Funeral Home
Comments