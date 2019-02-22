Death Notices

Death Notices Saturday, Feb. 23

Fresno Bee Staff

February 22, 2019 12:48 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Barnes, Robert, 91, Kingsburg, Feb. 15, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Boyd, William, 90, Fresno, Feb. 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Cathcart Mckinney, Catrina Lynette, 52, Clovis, Jan. 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Crawford Sr., Gregory, 66, Fresno, Feb. 14, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Finn Jr., James, 90, Clovis, Feb. 19, Boice Funeral Home

Garcia Jr., Augustine, 55, Fresno, Feb. 1, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Habib, Robert, 81, Fresno, Feb. 15, Lisle Funeral Home

Hernandez, Elias, 60, Terra Bella, Feb. 22, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Honnen, Sharon, 67, North Fork, Feb. 19, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Mahaffey, Mary Margaret, 88, Clovis, Feb. 18, The Neptune Society of Central California

Mar, Show Jan Wong, 79, Porterville, Feb. 15, Lisle Funeral Home

Mayebo, Betty, 98, Fowler, Feb. 4, Lisle Funeral Home

Moore Jr., John G., 75, Auberry, Feb. 20, Boice Funeral Home

Perkins, Rita Boyd, 63, Clovis, Feb. 16, Boice Funeral Home

Rollins, Randy, 65, Madera, Feb. 20, Jay Chapel

Thompson, Nadine Juanita Beatrice, 92, Tulare, Feb. 20, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Ward, Diana Kaye, 77, Clovis, Feb. 13, Boice Funeral Home

Woods, Christopher, 64, Fresno, Feb. 10, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Yamasaki, Wally Kiyoshi, 71, Fresno, Feb. 18, Lisle Funeral Home

