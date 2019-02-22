Death Notices Saturday, Feb. 23

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Barnes, Robert, 91, Kingsburg, Feb. 15, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Boyd, William, 90, Fresno, Feb. 20, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Cathcart Mckinney, Catrina Lynette, 52, Clovis, Jan. 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Crawford Sr., Gregory, 66, Fresno, Feb. 14, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Finn Jr., James, 90, Clovis, Feb. 19, Boice Funeral Home
Garcia Jr., Augustine, 55, Fresno, Feb. 1, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Habib, Robert, 81, Fresno, Feb. 15, Lisle Funeral Home
Hernandez, Elias, 60, Terra Bella, Feb. 22, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Honnen, Sharon, 67, North Fork, Feb. 19, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Mahaffey, Mary Margaret, 88, Clovis, Feb. 18, The Neptune Society of Central California
Mar, Show Jan Wong, 79, Porterville, Feb. 15, Lisle Funeral Home
Mayebo, Betty, 98, Fowler, Feb. 4, Lisle Funeral Home
Moore Jr., John G., 75, Auberry, Feb. 20, Boice Funeral Home
Perkins, Rita Boyd, 63, Clovis, Feb. 16, Boice Funeral Home
Rollins, Randy, 65, Madera, Feb. 20, Jay Chapel
Thompson, Nadine Juanita Beatrice, 92, Tulare, Feb. 20, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Ward, Diana Kaye, 77, Clovis, Feb. 13, Boice Funeral Home
Woods, Christopher, 64, Fresno, Feb. 10, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Yamasaki, Wally Kiyoshi, 71, Fresno, Feb. 18, Lisle Funeral Home
