Death Notices

Death Notices Friday, Feb. 22

Fresno Bee Staff

February 21, 2019 01:45 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alfano, John Paul, 97, Fresno, Feb. 14, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Bridges, Shelley G., 68, Tulare, Feb. 19, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Brugetti, Larry, 77, Fresno, Feb. 18, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Carrillo, Julia H., 83, Sanger, Feb. 16, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Cervantes Macias, Iganacio, 71, Reedley, Feb. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Davis, Mary, 75, Fresno, Feb. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Kong, Roberto, 63, Fresno, Feb. 16, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Martinez, Rose Mary, 71, Del Rey, Feb. 18, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Montoya, Reuben, 75, Fresno, Feb. 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Moore, Candra D., 55, Porterville, Feb. 19, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Peck, Carolyn Giffen, 91, Fresno, Feb. 18, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Rocha, Johnny M., 65, Orosi, Feb. 18, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Roeun, Oeun, 74, Fresno, Feb. 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Solis, Gabriela V., 88, Del Rey, Feb. 18, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Soults, Robert James, 78, Tulare, Feb. 20, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service

Thoman, Marjorie Cochran, 91, Fresno, Feb. 14, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Wages, Judy, 75, Fresno, Feb. 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

  Comments  