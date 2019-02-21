Death Notices Friday, Feb. 22

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alfano, John Paul, 97, Fresno, Feb. 14, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Bridges, Shelley G., 68, Tulare, Feb. 19, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Brugetti, Larry, 77, Fresno, Feb. 18, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Carrillo, Julia H., 83, Sanger, Feb. 16, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Cervantes Macias, Iganacio, 71, Reedley, Feb. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Davis, Mary, 75, Fresno, Feb. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Kong, Roberto, 63, Fresno, Feb. 16, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Martinez, Rose Mary, 71, Del Rey, Feb. 18, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Montoya, Reuben, 75, Fresno, Feb. 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Moore, Candra D., 55, Porterville, Feb. 19, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Peck, Carolyn Giffen, 91, Fresno, Feb. 18, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Rocha, Johnny M., 65, Orosi, Feb. 18, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Roeun, Oeun, 74, Fresno, Feb. 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Solis, Gabriela V., 88, Del Rey, Feb. 18, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Soults, Robert James, 78, Tulare, Feb. 20, Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service
Thoman, Marjorie Cochran, 91, Fresno, Feb. 14, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Wages, Judy, 75, Fresno, Feb. 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Comments