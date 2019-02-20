Death Notices

Death Notices Thursday, Feb. 21

Fresno Bee Staff

February 20, 2019 12:22 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Arredondo Arzola, Ernesto, 78, Reedley, Feb. 17, Cairns Funeral Home

Belli, John Guitano, 78, Fresno, Feb. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Burge, Sue Ann, 85, Fresno, Jan. 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Butler, DeVante De’Andrew, 24, Fresno, Feb. 12, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Carrillo, Valentin M., 80, Sanger, Feb. 15, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Cortner, Emily, 94, Selma, Feb. 15, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Davis, Linda A., 77, Porterville, Feb. 16, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

De Anda, Maria Carmen, 95, Sanger, Feb. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

De la Cruz, John Eric, 51, Porterville, Feb. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Delgadillo, Joseph, 77, Selma, Feb. 12, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Gonzalez, Imelda, 83, Dinuba, Feb. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Jackson, Kenneth Dwayne, 67, Clovis, Feb. 13, Lisle Funeral Home

Kaabua, Long, 52, Fresno, Feb. 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Kennedy, Alberta Marie, 99, Fresno, Feb. 9, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Khlep, Hem, 55, Sanger, Feb. 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

LeFay, William Charles, 75, Fresno, Feb. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Marlatt, Richard Gail, 78, Fresno Feb. 15, Serenity Funeral Services

Martinez, Abel, 46, Fresno , Feb. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Pierson, Josephine L., 93, Fresno, Feb. 17, Neptune Society of Central California

Reyes, Andrea Frances, 73, Fresno, Feb. 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Ruiz, Melisa, 46, Sanger, Feb. 15, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Sprague, Keith Alden, 96, Lindsay, Feb. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Starr, Dorothy, 92, Selma, Feb. 17, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Suzuki, Chika, 69, Fresno, Feb. 14, Lisle Funeral Home

Tyler, Kent, 92, Reedley, Feb. 14, Cairns Funeral Home

Valdez, Leticia, 35, Fresno, Jan. 24, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Valdez, Martha, 61, Selma, Feb. 19, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

Vallejo, Joe Varela, 82, Madera, Feb. 13, Lisle Funeral Home

