Death Notices Thursday, Feb. 21

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Arredondo Arzola, Ernesto, 78, Reedley, Feb. 17, Cairns Funeral Home
Belli, John Guitano, 78, Fresno, Feb. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Burge, Sue Ann, 85, Fresno, Jan. 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Butler, DeVante De’Andrew, 24, Fresno, Feb. 12, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Carrillo, Valentin M., 80, Sanger, Feb. 15, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Cortner, Emily, 94, Selma, Feb. 15, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Davis, Linda A., 77, Porterville, Feb. 16, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
De Anda, Maria Carmen, 95, Sanger, Feb. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
De la Cruz, John Eric, 51, Porterville, Feb. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Delgadillo, Joseph, 77, Selma, Feb. 12, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Gonzalez, Imelda, 83, Dinuba, Feb. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Jackson, Kenneth Dwayne, 67, Clovis, Feb. 13, Lisle Funeral Home
Kaabua, Long, 52, Fresno, Feb. 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Kennedy, Alberta Marie, 99, Fresno, Feb. 9, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Khlep, Hem, 55, Sanger, Feb. 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
LeFay, William Charles, 75, Fresno, Feb. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Marlatt, Richard Gail, 78, Fresno Feb. 15, Serenity Funeral Services
Martinez, Abel, 46, Fresno , Feb. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Pierson, Josephine L., 93, Fresno, Feb. 17, Neptune Society of Central California
Reyes, Andrea Frances, 73, Fresno, Feb. 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Ruiz, Melisa, 46, Sanger, Feb. 15, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Sprague, Keith Alden, 96, Lindsay, Feb. 18, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Starr, Dorothy, 92, Selma, Feb. 17, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Suzuki, Chika, 69, Fresno, Feb. 14, Lisle Funeral Home
Tyler, Kent, 92, Reedley, Feb. 14, Cairns Funeral Home
Valdez, Leticia, 35, Fresno, Jan. 24, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Valdez, Martha, 61, Selma, Feb. 19, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
Vallejo, Joe Varela, 82, Madera, Feb. 13, Lisle Funeral Home
