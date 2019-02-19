Death Notices

Death Notices Wednesday, Feb. 20

Fresno Bee Staff

February 19, 2019 12:38 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Adam, Ronnie D., 75, Lindsay, Feb. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Barrios, Julian B., 89, Porterville, Feb. 12, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Becerra, Robert, 68, Fresno, Feb. 12, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Butts, Dorothy W., 95, Fresno, Feb. 17, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Byrd Jr., George Edward, 64, Fresno, Jan. 23, Jess E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Clement, Alfred Albert, 93, Fowler, Feb. 15, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Demry, Freeman, 92, Fresno, Feb. 6, Oceanview Cremations

Dorado, Alma Maria, 55, Porterville, Feb. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Farias, Jose, 76, Porterville, Feb. 17, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Flores, Pedro, 84, Fresno, Feb. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Fowers, Keith, 76, Fresno, Feb. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations

Gastelum, Miguel, 82, Tulare Feb. 18, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Gomez, Esparanza, 92, Fresno, Feb. 14, Lisle Funeral Home

Hightower, Brucealan, 55, Clovis, Feb. 15, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Hulse, Gary Duane, 73, Porterville, Feb. 14, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Hysell, Joshua, 27, Fresno, Feb. 13, Jay Chapel

Mazzella, Virginia, 82, Fresno, Feb. 13, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Mizutani, Joe, 97, Kingsburg, Feb. 8, Creighton Memorial Chapel

Ortega, Josefina Cervantez, 82, Reedley, Feb. 12, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center

Pearson, Kyle Thomas, 33, Fresno, Feb. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations

Raley, Sally, 86, Fresno, Feb. 11, The Neptune Society of Central California

Rios de Ortega, Maria, 79, Richgrove, Feb. 18, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Robertson, Barbara, 84, Fresno, Feb. 15, The Neptune Society of Central California

Robertson, James F., 63, Fresno, Feb. 9, Oceanview Cremations

Rozier, Richard, 88, Clovis, Feb. 14, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Ruiz, Alex S., 96, Sanger, Feb. 16, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Russell, Gearld Nile, 81, Fresno, Jan. 16, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Russell, Ora Lee, 90, Clovis, Feb. 13, Boice Funeral Home

Saltzman, Harold Rae, 93, Reedley, Feb. 10, Serenity Funeral Services

Smith, Franki, 55, Tulare, Feb. 18, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Toomer, Tamara, 75, Fresno, Feb. 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Vogt, Lula Mae, 94, Dinuba, Feb. 16, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Whaley, Mary Lucille, 87, Clovis, Feb. 12, Serenity Funeral Services

Wilkins, Robin, 58, Fresno, Feb. 13, Serenity Funeral Services

Woodward, Jayne, 92, Clovis, Feb. 14, Serenity Funeral Services

Wright, Danny, 91, Fresno, Feb. 5, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Yamada, Roger, 57, Kingsburg, Feb. 16, Creighton Memorial Chapel

