Death Notices Wednesday, Feb. 20

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Adam, Ronnie D., 75, Lindsay, Feb. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Barrios, Julian B., 89, Porterville, Feb. 12, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Becerra, Robert, 68, Fresno, Feb. 12, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Butts, Dorothy W., 95, Fresno, Feb. 17, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Byrd Jr., George Edward, 64, Fresno, Jan. 23, Jess E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Clement, Alfred Albert, 93, Fowler, Feb. 15, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Demry, Freeman, 92, Fresno, Feb. 6, Oceanview Cremations
Dorado, Alma Maria, 55, Porterville, Feb. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Farias, Jose, 76, Porterville, Feb. 17, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Flores, Pedro, 84, Fresno, Feb. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Fowers, Keith, 76, Fresno, Feb. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations
Gastelum, Miguel, 82, Tulare Feb. 18, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Gomez, Esparanza, 92, Fresno, Feb. 14, Lisle Funeral Home
Hightower, Brucealan, 55, Clovis, Feb. 15, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Hulse, Gary Duane, 73, Porterville, Feb. 14, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Hysell, Joshua, 27, Fresno, Feb. 13, Jay Chapel
Mazzella, Virginia, 82, Fresno, Feb. 13, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Mizutani, Joe, 97, Kingsburg, Feb. 8, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Ortega, Josefina Cervantez, 82, Reedley, Feb. 12, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center
Pearson, Kyle Thomas, 33, Fresno, Feb. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations
Raley, Sally, 86, Fresno, Feb. 11, The Neptune Society of Central California
Rios de Ortega, Maria, 79, Richgrove, Feb. 18, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Robertson, Barbara, 84, Fresno, Feb. 15, The Neptune Society of Central California
Robertson, James F., 63, Fresno, Feb. 9, Oceanview Cremations
Rozier, Richard, 88, Clovis, Feb. 14, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Ruiz, Alex S., 96, Sanger, Feb. 16, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Russell, Gearld Nile, 81, Fresno, Jan. 16, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Russell, Ora Lee, 90, Clovis, Feb. 13, Boice Funeral Home
Saltzman, Harold Rae, 93, Reedley, Feb. 10, Serenity Funeral Services
Smith, Franki, 55, Tulare, Feb. 18, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Toomer, Tamara, 75, Fresno, Feb. 17, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Vogt, Lula Mae, 94, Dinuba, Feb. 16, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Whaley, Mary Lucille, 87, Clovis, Feb. 12, Serenity Funeral Services
Wilkins, Robin, 58, Fresno, Feb. 13, Serenity Funeral Services
Woodward, Jayne, 92, Clovis, Feb. 14, Serenity Funeral Services
Wright, Danny, 91, Fresno, Feb. 5, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Yamada, Roger, 57, Kingsburg, Feb. 16, Creighton Memorial Chapel
