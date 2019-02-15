Death Notices

Death Notices Saturday, Feb. 16

Fresno Bee Staff

February 15, 2019 12:02 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Buller, Harley, 95, Reedley, Feb. 11, Cairns Funeral Home

Cowdrey, Glenn, 77, Reedley, Feb. 11, Cairns Funeral Home

Crosby, Robert S., 85, Clovis, January 24, Neptune Society of Central California

Lujan, Jose Hernandez, 77, Fresno, Feb. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations

Mon Pere, Patrick James, 87, Fresno, Feb. 11, Jay Chapel

Ortega, Beniro Richard, 66, Fresno, Feb. 7, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Palacios, Joseph Charles, 86, Fresno, Feb. 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Pearce, Edward, 78, Reedley, Feb. 10, Cairns Funeral Home

Potzernitz, Constance, 92, Fresno, Feb. 13, Lisle Funeral Home

Renteria, Leobardo, 77, Reedley, Feb. 13, Cairns Funeral Home

Segura, Lillie, 81, Madera, Feb. 14, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Smith, Patricia, 72, Tulare, Feb. 14, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Vanlandingham, Bonnie, 90, Kerman, Feb. 10, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

