Death Notices Saturday, Feb. 16

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Buller, Harley, 95, Reedley, Feb. 11, Cairns Funeral Home
Cowdrey, Glenn, 77, Reedley, Feb. 11, Cairns Funeral Home
Crosby, Robert S., 85, Clovis, January 24, Neptune Society of Central California
Lujan, Jose Hernandez, 77, Fresno, Feb. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations
Mon Pere, Patrick James, 87, Fresno, Feb. 11, Jay Chapel
Ortega, Beniro Richard, 66, Fresno, Feb. 7, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Palacios, Joseph Charles, 86, Fresno, Feb. 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Pearce, Edward, 78, Reedley, Feb. 10, Cairns Funeral Home
Potzernitz, Constance, 92, Fresno, Feb. 13, Lisle Funeral Home
Renteria, Leobardo, 77, Reedley, Feb. 13, Cairns Funeral Home
Segura, Lillie, 81, Madera, Feb. 14, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Smith, Patricia, 72, Tulare, Feb. 14, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Vanlandingham, Bonnie, 90, Kerman, Feb. 10, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
