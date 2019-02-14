Death Notices

Death Notices Friday, Feb. 15

Fresno Bee Staff

February 14, 2019 12:10 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bonnett, Robert, 64, Clovis, Feb. 11, Affordable Direct Cremations

Bryand, Lynette Marlene, 33, Fresno, Feb. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Busick, Michelle, 53, Clovis, Feb. 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Cancio, Robert, 75, Terra Bella, Feb. 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Glass, Willie, 83, Fresno, Feb. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Gonzales, Felisitas C., 85, Sanger, Feb. 10, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Harp, Kenneth Duane, 91, Madera, Feb. 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Helm, Shirley Nanette, 59, Fresno, Jan. 29, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Heredia, Robert Vila, 67, Fresno, Feb. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Hickman, Joe Allen, 82, Porterville, Feb. 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Mukai, Sidney Del, 63, Fresno, Feb. 10, Lisle Funeral Home

Noble, Carol, 72, Fresno, Feb. 9, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Rodriguez, Trinidad Martinez, 72, Kerman, Feb. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Roman, Gerardo, 76, Porterville, Feb. 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Scott, Lynne Carol, 76, Coarsegold, Feb. 8, Boice Funeral Home

Watson, Elizabeth, 82, Fresno, Feb. 12, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Young, Mary, 84, Clovis, Feb. 11, Boice Funeral Home

