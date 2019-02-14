Death Notices Friday, Feb. 15

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bonnett, Robert, 64, Clovis, Feb. 11, Affordable Direct Cremations
Bryand, Lynette Marlene, 33, Fresno, Feb. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Busick, Michelle, 53, Clovis, Feb. 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Cancio, Robert, 75, Terra Bella, Feb. 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Glass, Willie, 83, Fresno, Feb. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Gonzales, Felisitas C., 85, Sanger, Feb. 10, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Harp, Kenneth Duane, 91, Madera, Feb. 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Helm, Shirley Nanette, 59, Fresno, Jan. 29, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Heredia, Robert Vila, 67, Fresno, Feb. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Hickman, Joe Allen, 82, Porterville, Feb. 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Mukai, Sidney Del, 63, Fresno, Feb. 10, Lisle Funeral Home
Noble, Carol, 72, Fresno, Feb. 9, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Rodriguez, Trinidad Martinez, 72, Kerman, Feb. 11, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Roman, Gerardo, 76, Porterville, Feb. 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Scott, Lynne Carol, 76, Coarsegold, Feb. 8, Boice Funeral Home
Watson, Elizabeth, 82, Fresno, Feb. 12, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Young, Mary, 84, Clovis, Feb. 11, Boice Funeral Home
