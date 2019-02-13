Death Notices

Death Notices Thursday, Feb. 14

Fresno Bee Staff

February 13, 2019 12:01 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Barbis, Basil Milton, 93, Fresno, Feb. 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Chavez, Jose Guadalupe, 52, Selma, Feb. 11, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Chritman, Dolores, 88, Porterville, Feb. 12, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Desilva, Phillip, 98, Fresno, Feb. 5, Jesse E. Cooley Jr., Funeral Service Inc.

Duran, Alfred P., 97, Dinuba, Feb. 7, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Ekeman, Wilma, 83, Exeter, Feb. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Galaviz, Stanley L., 74, Dinuba, Feb. 12, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Hall Sr., Edward Lee, 75, Fresno, Feb. 6, Jesse E. Cooley Jr., Funeral Service Inc.

Kirkham, Donald, 78, Clovis, Feb. 8, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Melton, Michael Gregory, 57, Fresno, Feb. 9, Serenity Funeral Services

Miller, Chester Ross, 76, Sanger, Feb. 8, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society

Moles, Albert Joseph, 72, Madera, Feb. 8, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Pizanis, Michael, 93, Porterville, Feb. 11, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Ram, Lashkari, 95, Fresno, Feb. 3, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Renteria, Enrique, 84, Fresno, Feb. 5, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Scherr, Shirley Ann, 76, Clovis, Feb. 8, Lisle Funeral Home

Sengphet, Ka, 85, Fresno, Feb. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Tomlin, Janice Ann, 72, Springville, Feb. 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Valdez, Andrew Christopher, 22, Fresno, Feb. 2, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

  Comments  