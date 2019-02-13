Death Notices Thursday, Feb. 14

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Barbis, Basil Milton, 93, Fresno, Feb. 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Chavez, Jose Guadalupe, 52, Selma, Feb. 11, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Chritman, Dolores, 88, Porterville, Feb. 12, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Desilva, Phillip, 98, Fresno, Feb. 5, Jesse E. Cooley Jr., Funeral Service Inc.
Duran, Alfred P., 97, Dinuba, Feb. 7, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Ekeman, Wilma, 83, Exeter, Feb. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Galaviz, Stanley L., 74, Dinuba, Feb. 12, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Hall Sr., Edward Lee, 75, Fresno, Feb. 6, Jesse E. Cooley Jr., Funeral Service Inc.
Kirkham, Donald, 78, Clovis, Feb. 8, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Melton, Michael Gregory, 57, Fresno, Feb. 9, Serenity Funeral Services
Miller, Chester Ross, 76, Sanger, Feb. 8, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society
Moles, Albert Joseph, 72, Madera, Feb. 8, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Pizanis, Michael, 93, Porterville, Feb. 11, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Ram, Lashkari, 95, Fresno, Feb. 3, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Renteria, Enrique, 84, Fresno, Feb. 5, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Scherr, Shirley Ann, 76, Clovis, Feb. 8, Lisle Funeral Home
Sengphet, Ka, 85, Fresno, Feb. 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Tomlin, Janice Ann, 72, Springville, Feb. 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Valdez, Andrew Christopher, 22, Fresno, Feb. 2, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
