Death Notices Wednesday, Feb. 13

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Carr, Don, 81, Fresno, Feb. 2, Lisle Funeral Home
Castillo, Virginia Silva, 82, Tulare, Feb. 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Dillard, Ruth, 99, Visalia, Feb. 9, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Frisby, Betty Jo, 79, Fresno, Feb. 6, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Fisher, Margaret Elizabeth, 89, Clovis, Feb. 4, Boice Funeral Home
Frith, Betty Joyce, 89, Clovis, Jan. 26, Boice Funeral Home
Gonzalez, Felicia, 38, Kerman, Feb. 8, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Isaac, Erma, 90, Reedley, Feb. 7, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Lagera, Gregorio, 79, Dinuba, Feb. 10, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center
Manning, Georgia L., 87, Dinuba, Feb. 10, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Manzone, Irene, 80, Fresno, Feb. 1, Serenity Funeral Services
Maravilla Silva, Roberto, 57, Fresno, Jan. 28, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
McCraw, Linda Fay, 71, Fresno, Jan. 24, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Muller, Daniel Rinaldi, 48, Fresno, Feb. 10, Lisle Funeral Home
Pourshafie, Max, 82, Clovis , Feb. 10, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Ramirez, Marsela, 74, Porterville, Feb. 12, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Rodriguez, Gloria, 82, Porterville, Feb. 11, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
