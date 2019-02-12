Death Notices

Death Notices Wednesday, Feb. 13

Fresno Bee Staff

February 12, 2019 12:02 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Carr, Don, 81, Fresno, Feb. 2, Lisle Funeral Home

Castillo, Virginia Silva, 82, Tulare, Feb. 6, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Dillard, Ruth, 99, Visalia, Feb. 9, Creighton Memorial Chapel

Frisby, Betty Jo, 79, Fresno, Feb. 6, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Fisher, Margaret Elizabeth, 89, Clovis, Feb. 4, Boice Funeral Home

Frith, Betty Joyce, 89, Clovis, Jan. 26, Boice Funeral Home

Gonzalez, Felicia, 38, Kerman, Feb. 8, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Isaac, Erma, 90, Reedley, Feb. 7, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Lagera, Gregorio, 79, Dinuba, Feb. 10, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center

Manning, Georgia L., 87, Dinuba, Feb. 10, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Manzone, Irene, 80, Fresno, Feb. 1, Serenity Funeral Services

Maravilla Silva, Roberto, 57, Fresno, Jan. 28, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

McCraw, Linda Fay, 71, Fresno, Jan. 24, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Muller, Daniel Rinaldi, 48, Fresno, Feb. 10, Lisle Funeral Home

Pourshafie, Max, 82, Clovis , Feb. 10, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Ramirez, Marsela, 74, Porterville, Feb. 12, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Rodriguez, Gloria, 82, Porterville, Feb. 11, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

