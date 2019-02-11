Death Notices

Death Notices Tuesday, Feb. 12

Fresno Bee Staff

February 11, 2019 12:24 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Atkinson, Raquel, 61, Fowler, Feb. 6, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Bitter, George Harry, 92, Fresno, Feb. 7, Lisle Funeral Home

Brantley, Peggy Jane, 76, Visalia, Feb. 10, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Friesen, La Vern Emmanuel, 95, Clovis, Feb. 7, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Gentry, Garlin, 88, Fresno, Feb. 1, Cremation Society of Central California

Hanni, Edward, 90, Strathmore, Feb. 8, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter

Harnly, Eleanor Allin, 90, Fresno, Feb. 2, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Hernandez, Carolina, 65, Reedley, Feb. 4, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Nunez Rivas, Alberto, 15, Fresno, Feb. 1, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Nunez, Petra, 92, Reedley, Feb. 7, Cairns Funeral Home

Rizo, Orasio, 35, Fresno, Feb. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Rosales, Aurora Lopez, 89, Reedley, Feb. 8, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Salas, Gregorio, 96, Parlier, Feb. 7, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Scheer, Bertie Jane, 80, Terra Bella, Feb. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Villarreal, Fortunato, 87, Madera, Jan. 16, Jay Chapel

Wootten, Edna Mae, 96, Fresno, Feb. 2, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

