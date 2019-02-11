Death Notices Tuesday, Feb. 12

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Atkinson, Raquel, 61, Fowler, Feb. 6, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Bitter, George Harry, 92, Fresno, Feb. 7, Lisle Funeral Home
Brantley, Peggy Jane, 76, Visalia, Feb. 10, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Friesen, La Vern Emmanuel, 95, Clovis, Feb. 7, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Gentry, Garlin, 88, Fresno, Feb. 1, Cremation Society of Central California
Hanni, Edward, 90, Strathmore, Feb. 8, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter
Harnly, Eleanor Allin, 90, Fresno, Feb. 2, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Hernandez, Carolina, 65, Reedley, Feb. 4, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Nunez Rivas, Alberto, 15, Fresno, Feb. 1, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Nunez, Petra, 92, Reedley, Feb. 7, Cairns Funeral Home
Rizo, Orasio, 35, Fresno, Feb. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Rosales, Aurora Lopez, 89, Reedley, Feb. 8, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Salas, Gregorio, 96, Parlier, Feb. 7, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Scheer, Bertie Jane, 80, Terra Bella, Feb. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Villarreal, Fortunato, 87, Madera, Jan. 16, Jay Chapel
Wootten, Edna Mae, 96, Fresno, Feb. 2, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
