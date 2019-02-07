Death Notices Friday, Feb. 8

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aiello, Domenic Frank, 71, Fresno, Feb. 4, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair & Funeral Home
Chavez Sr., Sam, 82, Fresno, Feb. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
De Vidrio, Maria , 98, Fresno, Jan. 31, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Duenas, Adelioda, 68, Fresno, Feb. 4, rita@chapelofthelight.com
Esquerra, Connie Mary, 83, Parlier, Feb. 5, Cairns Funeral Home
Estrada, Frank, 90, Fresno, Feb. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Farmer, Francelle Darlene, 81, Sanger, Jan. 31, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
Gonzalez, Javier, infant, Fresno, Jan. 21, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Jaime, Guadalupe, 66, Fresno, Jan. 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Keen, Earl Desmon, 60, Terra Bella, Feb. 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Kirkpatrick, Charles Ray, 60, Fresno, Jan. 15, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Leonard, James, 98, Hanford, Feb. 6, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Mayes, Marvin S., 86, Tulare, Feb. 6, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
McIntyre, Audene Genevieve, 93, Caruthers, Feb. 3, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home
Miranda, Joanne, 73, Fresno, Feb. 3, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Perez, Yazmin, 19, Fresno, Feb. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Phasouk, Somlit, 47, Fresno, Feb. 6, rita@chapelofthelight.com
Rusconi, Philip, 83, Fresno, Feb. 5, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Sandoval, Alfonso, 80, Fresno, Jan. 29, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Wallace Sr., Richard, 86, Fresno, Jan. 31, Boice Funeral Home
White, April D., 23, Fresno, Jan. 23, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Woods, Opal Merl, 77, Fresno, Jan. 29, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Chapel
