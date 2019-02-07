Death Notices

Death Notices Friday, Feb. 8

Fresno Bee Staff

February 07, 2019 02:01 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aiello, Domenic Frank, 71, Fresno, Feb. 4, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair & Funeral Home

Chavez Sr., Sam, 82, Fresno, Feb. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

De Vidrio, Maria , 98, Fresno, Jan. 31, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Duenas, Adelioda, 68, Fresno, Feb. 4, rita@chapelofthelight.com

Esquerra, Connie Mary, 83, Parlier, Feb. 5, Cairns Funeral Home

Estrada, Frank, 90, Fresno, Feb. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Farmer, Francelle Darlene, 81, Sanger, Jan. 31, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home

Gonzalez, Javier, infant, Fresno, Jan. 21, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Jaime, Guadalupe, 66, Fresno, Jan. 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Keen, Earl Desmon, 60, Terra Bella, Feb. 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Kirkpatrick, Charles Ray, 60, Fresno, Jan. 15, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Leonard, James, 98, Hanford, Feb. 6, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Mayes, Marvin S., 86, Tulare, Feb. 6, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

McIntyre, Audene Genevieve, 93, Caruthers, Feb. 3, Wallin's Fowler Funeral Home

Miranda, Joanne, 73, Fresno, Feb. 3, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Perez, Yazmin, 19, Fresno, Feb. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Phasouk, Somlit, 47, Fresno, Feb. 6, rita@chapelofthelight.com

Rusconi, Philip, 83, Fresno, Feb. 5, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Sandoval, Alfonso, 80, Fresno, Jan. 29, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Wallace Sr., Richard, 86, Fresno, Jan. 31, Boice Funeral Home

White, April D., 23, Fresno, Jan. 23, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Woods, Opal Merl, 77, Fresno, Jan. 29, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Chapel

  Comments  