Death Notices Thursday, Feb.. 7

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alves, Janet, 94, Selma, Feb. 3, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Bartley, Clifford, 81, Madera, Jan. 30, Cremation Society of Central California
Belau, Ann S., 80, Porterville, Feb. 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Chavez, Manuel John, 82, Fresno, Jan. 31, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Crabtree, Mark, 52, Fresno, Feb. 2, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Fain, Hileene, 86, Fresno, Feb. 6, The Neptune Society of Central California
Finney, William, 62, Visalia, Feb. 5, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Hallsten, Jo Wayne, 91, Selma, Feb. 2, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Morales, Melody, 61, Fresno, Jan. 21, The Neptune Society of Central California
Prado, Carlos John, 71, Porterville, Feb. 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Ramos, Alice Zaragoza, 76, Fresno, Feb. 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Spray, Matthew Wayne, 40, Squaw Valley, Feb. 2, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Tarpley, Eneida Maria, 84, Reedley, Feb. 2, Cairns Funeral Home
Upton, Ruby Mae, 96, Tulare, Feb. 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Vela, Marco, 43, Visalia, Feb. 1, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Walker, Larry James, 49, Clovis, Jan. 28, Affordable Direct Cremations
Zavala Maciel, Maria De La Luz, 101, Parlier, Feb. 4, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
