Death Notices

Death Notices Thursday, Feb.. 7

Fresno Bee Staff

February 06, 2019 01:42 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alves, Janet, 94, Selma, Feb. 3, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Bartley, Clifford, 81, Madera, Jan. 30, Cremation Society of Central California

Belau, Ann S., 80, Porterville, Feb. 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Chavez, Manuel John, 82, Fresno, Jan. 31, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Crabtree, Mark, 52, Fresno, Feb. 2, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Fain, Hileene, 86, Fresno, Feb. 6, The Neptune Society of Central California

Finney, William, 62, Visalia, Feb. 5, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Hallsten, Jo Wayne, 91, Selma, Feb. 2, Creighton Memorial Chapel

Morales, Melody, 61, Fresno, Jan. 21, The Neptune Society of Central California

Prado, Carlos John, 71, Porterville, Feb. 3, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Ramos, Alice Zaragoza, 76, Fresno, Feb. 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Spray, Matthew Wayne, 40, Squaw Valley, Feb. 2, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Tarpley, Eneida Maria, 84, Reedley, Feb. 2, Cairns Funeral Home

Upton, Ruby Mae, 96, Tulare, Feb. 2, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Vela, Marco, 43, Visalia, Feb. 1, Creighton Memorial Chapel

Walker, Larry James, 49, Clovis, Jan. 28, Affordable Direct Cremations

Zavala Maciel, Maria De La Luz, 101, Parlier, Feb. 4, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

  Comments  