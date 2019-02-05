Death Notices Wednesday, Feb. 6

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Baumann, Harriet M., 89, Porterville, Feb. 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Cullington, Ann, 92, Fresno, Feb. 2, The Neptune Society of Central California
Duket, Phillip, 66, Fresno, Feb. 3, Affordable Direct Cremations
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Espino, Hortencia, 92, Cutler, Feb. 3, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Gonzales, Robert Jerry, 86, Fresno, Feb. 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Labiak, Gregory Albert, 72, Clovis, Jan. 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Larez, Angelina, 84, Madera, Feb. 2, Jay Chapel
Morse, Ruth M., 98, Fresno, Feb. 3, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Van Hoosen, Renai, 58, Fresno, Feb. 1, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Williams, Warren Ray, 80, Kingsburg, Feb. 3, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Comments