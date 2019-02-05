Death Notices

Death Notices Wednesday, Feb. 6

Fresno Bee Staff

February 05, 2019 12:32 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Baumann, Harriet M., 89, Porterville, Feb. 1, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Cullington, Ann, 92, Fresno, Feb. 2, The Neptune Society of Central California

Duket, Phillip, 66, Fresno, Feb. 3, Affordable Direct Cremations

Espino, Hortencia, 92, Cutler, Feb. 3, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Gonzales, Robert Jerry, 86, Fresno, Feb. 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Labiak, Gregory Albert, 72, Clovis, Jan. 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Larez, Angelina, 84, Madera, Feb. 2, Jay Chapel

Morse, Ruth M., 98, Fresno, Feb. 3, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Van Hoosen, Renai, 58, Fresno, Feb. 1, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Williams, Warren Ray, 80, Kingsburg, Feb. 3, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

  Comments  