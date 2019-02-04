Death Notices

Death Notices Tuesday, Feb. 5

Fresno Bee Staff

February 04, 2019 12:52 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Abgaryan, Yeranuhi, 94, Fresno, Feb. 1, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Bailey, Theresa, 81, Fresno, Feb. 2, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Crouch, Patricia, 83, Fresno, Jan. 27, Boice Funeral Home

Gee, Virginia Lou, 84, Porterville, Jan. 31, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Gomez, Enrique Javier Ricardo, 21, Lindsay, Jan. 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Infausto, Logan Scott, 23, Fresno, Jan. 27, Boice Funeral Home

Kozuki, Irene Eiko, 73, Parlier, Jan. 12, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Kroupa, Vladimir, 65, Porterville, Jan. 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Pierson, Warren Calvin, 97, Porterville, Jan. 27, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Puentes, Armondo, 81, Sanger, Jan. 28, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Rodriguez, Cecelia M., 74, Fresno, Jan. 26, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

