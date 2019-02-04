Death Notices Tuesday, Feb. 5

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Abgaryan, Yeranuhi, 94, Fresno, Feb. 1, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Bailey, Theresa, 81, Fresno, Feb. 2, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Crouch, Patricia, 83, Fresno, Jan. 27, Boice Funeral Home
Gee, Virginia Lou, 84, Porterville, Jan. 31, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Gomez, Enrique Javier Ricardo, 21, Lindsay, Jan. 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Infausto, Logan Scott, 23, Fresno, Jan. 27, Boice Funeral Home
Kozuki, Irene Eiko, 73, Parlier, Jan. 12, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Kroupa, Vladimir, 65, Porterville, Jan. 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Pierson, Warren Calvin, 97, Porterville, Jan. 27, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Puentes, Armondo, 81, Sanger, Jan. 28, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Rodriguez, Cecelia M., 74, Fresno, Jan. 26, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
