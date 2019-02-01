Death Notices

Death Notices Saturday, Feb. 2

Fresno Bee Staff

February 01, 2019 02:29 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alvarez, Manuela, 57, Selma, Feb. 1, Affordable Direct Cremations

Baerg, Velma H., 98, Dinuba, Jan. 30, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Barefield, Richard Dean, 73, Fresno, Jan. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Benavidez, David Juardo, 81, Fresno, Jan. 29, Serenity Funeral Services

Contreras, Rosie, 83, Clovis, Jan. 26, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Crouch Sr., Douglas William, 66, Fresno, Jan. 30, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Garcia-Ayard, Adrian, 31, Parlier, Jan. 26, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Howard, Nancy Peterson, 90, Fresno, Jan. 29, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Liang, Jin Nu, 95, Fresno, Jan. 31, Lisle Funeral Home

Millan, Carlos, 9, Porterville, Jan. 30, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Padron, Belisario R., 79, Sanger, Jan. 29, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Perez, Cierra, 25, Fresno, Jan. 26, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Romero Cardenas, Maria M., 38, Fresno, Jan. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc

Shields, Eugene, 98, Visalia, February 1, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter

Thacker Jr., Enright, 85, Fresno, Jan. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Thompson, Lem, 93, Fowler, Jan. 27, Chapel of the Light

Walker, Jeffrey, 64, Fresno, Jan. 27, Affordable Direct Cremations

Whaley, William Harl, 89, Fresno, Jan. 30, Serenity Funeral Services

