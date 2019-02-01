Death Notices Saturday, Feb. 2

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alvarez, Manuela, 57, Selma, Feb. 1, Affordable Direct Cremations
Baerg, Velma H., 98, Dinuba, Jan. 30, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Barefield, Richard Dean, 73, Fresno, Jan. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Benavidez, David Juardo, 81, Fresno, Jan. 29, Serenity Funeral Services
Contreras, Rosie, 83, Clovis, Jan. 26, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Crouch Sr., Douglas William, 66, Fresno, Jan. 30, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Garcia-Ayard, Adrian, 31, Parlier, Jan. 26, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Howard, Nancy Peterson, 90, Fresno, Jan. 29, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Liang, Jin Nu, 95, Fresno, Jan. 31, Lisle Funeral Home
Millan, Carlos, 9, Porterville, Jan. 30, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Padron, Belisario R., 79, Sanger, Jan. 29, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Perez, Cierra, 25, Fresno, Jan. 26, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Romero Cardenas, Maria M., 38, Fresno, Jan. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc
Shields, Eugene, 98, Visalia, February 1, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter
Thacker Jr., Enright, 85, Fresno, Jan. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Thompson, Lem, 93, Fowler, Jan. 27, Chapel of the Light
Walker, Jeffrey, 64, Fresno, Jan. 27, Affordable Direct Cremations
Whaley, William Harl, 89, Fresno, Jan. 30, Serenity Funeral Services
