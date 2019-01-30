Death Notices Thursday, Jan. 31

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bravo, Pablo, 64, Plainview, Jan. 28, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Brunner, Kenneth, 90, Oakhurst, Jan. 28, Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel
Cantu, Arturo, 85, Tulare, Jan. 28, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
Contente, Shirley, 88, Fresno, Dec. 28, Neptune Society of Central California
Dubson, Pamela, 73, Oakhurst, Jan. 27, Neptune Society of Central California
Edwards, Jon David, 81, Clovis, Jan. 26, Lisle Funeral Home
Engelman, Josephine Sophie, 91, Oakhurst, Jan. 24, Lisle Funeral Home
Gonzalez Vargas, Atenogenes, 74, Fresno, Jan. 24, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Kipp, Muriel, 93, Fresno, Jan. 28, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Nolan, Michael, 71, Porterville, Jan. 26, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Pickett, Oscar Castro, 90, Fresno, Jan. 27, Serenity Funeral Services
Posten, Janet, 83, Madera, Jan. 28, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Salinas-Carmona, Benito, 93, Fresno, Jan. 25, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Villanueva, Roberto, infant, Woodville, Jan. 24, Porterville Funeral & Cremtion Center
