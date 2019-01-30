Death Notices

Death Notices Thursday, Jan. 31

January 30, 2019 01:51 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bravo, Pablo, 64, Plainview, Jan. 28, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Brunner, Kenneth, 90, Oakhurst, Jan. 28, Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel

Cantu, Arturo, 85, Tulare, Jan. 28, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home

Contente, Shirley, 88, Fresno, Dec. 28, Neptune Society of Central California

Dubson, Pamela, 73, Oakhurst, Jan. 27, Neptune Society of Central California

Edwards, Jon David, 81, Clovis, Jan. 26, Lisle Funeral Home

Engelman, Josephine Sophie, 91, Oakhurst, Jan. 24, Lisle Funeral Home

Gonzalez Vargas, Atenogenes, 74, Fresno, Jan. 24, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Kipp, Muriel, 93, Fresno, Jan. 28, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Nolan, Michael, 71, Porterville, Jan. 26, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Pickett, Oscar Castro, 90, Fresno, Jan. 27, Serenity Funeral Services

Posten, Janet, 83, Madera, Jan. 28, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Salinas-Carmona, Benito, 93, Fresno, Jan. 25, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Villanueva, Roberto, infant, Woodville, Jan. 24, Porterville Funeral & Cremtion Center

