Death Notices

Death Notices Wednesday, Jan. 30

Fresno Bee Staff

January 29, 2019 01:45 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Angulo Moreno, Maria Ofelia, 53, Fresno, Jan. 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Angulo Sr., Antonio, 86, Fresno, Jan. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Benzler, Allen Wayne, 59, Fresno, Jan. 27, Affordable Direct Cremations

Carrillo, Retana Emilio, 62, Fresno, Jan. 19, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Castillo, Christine, 67, Fresno, Jan. 20, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Espinoza, Francisca Puentes, 80, Clovis, Jan. 27, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Estrada, Taylor, 24, Fresno, Jan. 25, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Felix, Martin Gene, 61, Fresno, Jan. 25, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Garron, Jewel Lee, 86, Fresno, Jan. 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Hankins, James Edward, 96, Porterville, Jan. 28, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Hansen, Rose E., 94, Porterville, Jan. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Johnson, Mark , 59, Fresno, Jan. 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Jones, Michael Lee, 61, Lindsay, Jan. 25, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Lara, Brian, 48, Porterville, Jan. 27, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Marable, Dwayne Randall, 79, Dinuba, Jan. 25, Cairns Funeral Home

Marquez, Arlene, 64, Fresno, Jan. 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Reyes, Maria C., 89, Reedley, Jan. 27, Cairns Funeral Home

Rhea, Billie Jean, 87, Fresno, Jan. 26, Serenity Funeral Services

Rodriguez, Pedro, 49, Fresno, Jan. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Rodriguez, Ramona Sanchez, 85, Fresno, Jan. 27, Lisle Funeral Home

Tabb Jr., Jacob, 50, Fresno, Jan. 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

