Death Notices Wednesday, Jan. 30

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Angulo Moreno, Maria Ofelia, 53, Fresno, Jan. 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Angulo Sr., Antonio, 86, Fresno, Jan. 23, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Benzler, Allen Wayne, 59, Fresno, Jan. 27, Affordable Direct Cremations
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Carrillo, Retana Emilio, 62, Fresno, Jan. 19, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Castillo, Christine, 67, Fresno, Jan. 20, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Espinoza, Francisca Puentes, 80, Clovis, Jan. 27, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Estrada, Taylor, 24, Fresno, Jan. 25, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Felix, Martin Gene, 61, Fresno, Jan. 25, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Garron, Jewel Lee, 86, Fresno, Jan. 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Hankins, James Edward, 96, Porterville, Jan. 28, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Hansen, Rose E., 94, Porterville, Jan. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Johnson, Mark , 59, Fresno, Jan. 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Jones, Michael Lee, 61, Lindsay, Jan. 25, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Lara, Brian, 48, Porterville, Jan. 27, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Marable, Dwayne Randall, 79, Dinuba, Jan. 25, Cairns Funeral Home
Marquez, Arlene, 64, Fresno, Jan. 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Reyes, Maria C., 89, Reedley, Jan. 27, Cairns Funeral Home
Rhea, Billie Jean, 87, Fresno, Jan. 26, Serenity Funeral Services
Rodriguez, Pedro, 49, Fresno, Jan. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Rodriguez, Ramona Sanchez, 85, Fresno, Jan. 27, Lisle Funeral Home
Tabb Jr., Jacob, 50, Fresno, Jan. 22, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Comments