Death Notices Tuesday, Jan. 29

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Adams, Bernice Maureen, 90, Clovis, Jan. 25, Boice Funeral Home
Bertolino, Joseph Frank, 96, Fresno, Jan. 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Bos, Aileen Annie, 90, Fresno, Jan. 25, Boice Funeral Home
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Clark, Marsha Kay, 66, Porterville, Jan. 25, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Davis, Louis W., 95, Clovis, Jan. 24, Boice Funeral Home
Dicks, Dennis Robert, 73, Oakhurst, Jan. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations
Friederich, Alvina, 97, Fresno, Jan. 26, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Garabedian, Suzan, 72, Fresno, Jan. 25, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Hendricks, Wilma Elma, 95, Sanger, Jan. 25, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Martinez, Belinda Isaguirre, 53, Parlier, Jan. 18, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Reyes, Jessie Montes, 99, Tulare, Jan. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Rios Cedillo, Raymond, 67, Fresno, Jan. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Swingle, Kimberly Ivone, 60, Fresno, Jan. 25, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Workman, Carole, 85, Kingsburg, Jan. 25, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Comments