Death Notices

Death Notices Tuesday, Jan. 29

Fresno Bee Staff

January 28, 2019 12:11 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Adams, Bernice Maureen, 90, Clovis, Jan. 25, Boice Funeral Home

Bertolino, Joseph Frank, 96, Fresno, Jan. 24, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Bos, Aileen Annie, 90, Fresno, Jan. 25, Boice Funeral Home

Clark, Marsha Kay, 66, Porterville, Jan. 25, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Davis, Louis W., 95, Clovis, Jan. 24, Boice Funeral Home

Dicks, Dennis Robert, 73, Oakhurst, Jan. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations

Friederich, Alvina, 97, Fresno, Jan. 26, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Garabedian, Suzan, 72, Fresno, Jan. 25, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Hendricks, Wilma Elma, 95, Sanger, Jan. 25, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Martinez, Belinda Isaguirre, 53, Parlier, Jan. 18, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Reyes, Jessie Montes, 99, Tulare, Jan. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Rios Cedillo, Raymond, 67, Fresno, Jan. 4, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Swingle, Kimberly Ivone, 60, Fresno, Jan. 25, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Workman, Carole, 85, Kingsburg, Jan. 25, Creighton Memorial Chapel

