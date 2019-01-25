Death Notices Saturday, Jan. 26

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Boyer, Gregory, 67, Tulare, Jan. 24, Peers-Loretnzen Funeral Service
Bryson, Andra, 76, Clovis, Jan. 19, Boice Funeral Home
Campos, Manuel, 73, Clovis, Jan. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Crampton, Steven Donald, 68, Oakhurst, Jan. 22, Neptune Society of Central California
Cruz, Florentina, 82, Fresno, Jan. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Ester, Barbara Lee, 86, Reedley, Jan. 22, Cairns Funeral Home
Hall, Sammy Charles, 76, Fresno, Jan. 22, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
Healey, Lawrence, 70, Fresno, Jan. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations
Johnson, Neta, 88, Fresno, Jan. 24, Affordable Direct Cremations
Kolstad, Richard Lynn, 71, Fresno, Jan. 9, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Martinez, Carmen, 66, Fresno, Jan. 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
McDowell, Laurie, 68, Fresno, Jan. 20, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Mendoza, Ismael, 62, Porterville, Jan. 25, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Montanari, Shirley, 85, Madera, Jan. 24, Jay Chapel
Munoz, Tony D., 29, Tulare, Jan. 25, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Pulskamp, Patricia, 88, Fresno, Jan. 20, Jay Chapel
Rocha, Emma, 68, Reedley, Jan. 22, Cairns Funeral Home
Storrey, Gloria J., 73, Arroyo Grande, formerly of Clovis Jan. 23, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Thompson, Troy, 77, Fresno, Jan. 24, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Tikijian, John James, 70, Fowler, Jan. 20, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Comments