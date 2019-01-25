Death Notices

Death Notices Saturday, Jan. 26

Fresno Bee Staff

January 25, 2019 02:22 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Boyer, Gregory, 67, Tulare, Jan. 24, Peers-Loretnzen Funeral Service

Bryson, Andra, 76, Clovis, Jan. 19, Boice Funeral Home

Campos, Manuel, 73, Clovis, Jan. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations

Crampton, Steven Donald, 68, Oakhurst, Jan. 22, Neptune Society of Central California

Cruz, Florentina, 82, Fresno, Jan. 24, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Ester, Barbara Lee, 86, Reedley, Jan. 22, Cairns Funeral Home

Hall, Sammy Charles, 76, Fresno, Jan. 22, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

Healey, Lawrence, 70, Fresno, Jan. 23, Affordable Direct Cremations

Johnson, Neta, 88, Fresno, Jan. 24, Affordable Direct Cremations

Kolstad, Richard Lynn, 71, Fresno, Jan. 9, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Martinez, Carmen, 66, Fresno, Jan. 19, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

McDowell, Laurie, 68, Fresno, Jan. 20, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Mendoza, Ismael, 62, Porterville, Jan. 25, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Montanari, Shirley, 85, Madera, Jan. 24, Jay Chapel

Munoz, Tony D., 29, Tulare, Jan. 25, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Pulskamp, Patricia, 88, Fresno, Jan. 20, Jay Chapel

Rocha, Emma, 68, Reedley, Jan. 22, Cairns Funeral Home

Storrey, Gloria J., 73, Arroyo Grande, formerly of Clovis Jan. 23, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Thompson, Troy, 77, Fresno, Jan. 24, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Tikijian, John James, 70, Fowler, Jan. 20, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

