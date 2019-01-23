Death Notices Thursday, Jan. 24

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Boyd Jr., Donald Westly, 66, Fresno, Jan. 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Camacho, Salvador, 53, Dinuba, Jan. 21, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Campos III, Rodrigo Jr., 28, Fresno, Jan. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Egoian, Annette, 96, Clovis, Jan. 21, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Escalante, Leticha, 38, Fresno, Jan. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Hernandez, Frank, 91, Fresno, Jan. 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Jimenez Perez, Manuel, 56, Fresno, Jan. 7, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Klein, Warren, 73, Reedley, Jan. 18, Oceanview Cremations
Lowe, Reggie, 57, Fresno, Jan. 12, Oceanview Cremations
Martirosyan, Andranik, 55, Fresno, Jan. 19, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Murillo, Mercedes, 52, Clovis, Jan. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Paredes, Rosa, 26, Fresno, Jan. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Piskor, Stephen, 102, Visalia, Jan. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Poage, Raymond, 79, Fresno, Jan. 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Waggoner, Gerald Lee, 78, Clovis, Jan. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations
Ybarra, Michael, 70, Fresno, Jan. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
