Death Notices Thursday, Jan. 24

January 23, 2019 12:34 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Boyd Jr., Donald Westly, 66, Fresno, Jan. 16, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Camacho, Salvador, 53, Dinuba, Jan. 21, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Campos III, Rodrigo Jr., 28, Fresno, Jan. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Egoian, Annette, 96, Clovis, Jan. 21, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Escalante, Leticha, 38, Fresno, Jan. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Hernandez, Frank, 91, Fresno, Jan. 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Jimenez Perez, Manuel, 56, Fresno, Jan. 7, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Klein, Warren, 73, Reedley, Jan. 18, Oceanview Cremations

Lowe, Reggie, 57, Fresno, Jan. 12, Oceanview Cremations

Martirosyan, Andranik, 55, Fresno, Jan. 19, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Murillo, Mercedes, 52, Clovis, Jan. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Paredes, Rosa, 26, Fresno, Jan. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Piskor, Stephen, 102, Visalia, Jan. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Poage, Raymond, 79, Fresno, Jan. 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Waggoner, Gerald Lee, 78, Clovis, Jan. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations

Ybarra, Michael, 70, Fresno, Jan. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

