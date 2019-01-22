Death Notices

Death Notices for Tuesday, Jan. 22

Fresno Bee Staff

January 22, 2019 01:46 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Ayala, Javier R., 60, Kingsburg, Jan. 16, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Calderon, Jose, 60, Tulare, Jan. 18, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Cano Jr., Israel F., 82, Parlier, Jan. 15, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Coelho, June Marie, 95, Fresno, Jan. 18, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Cubero, Lorna Venus, 69, Porterville, Jan. 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Glass, Mary Jo, 59, Fresno, Oct. 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Handley, Rhonda, 68, Tulare, Jan. 21, Peers-Loretnzen Funeral Service

Hardy, Gary Lee, 65, Fresno, Jan. 22, Affordable Direct Cremations

Johnson, Maxine, 90, Clovis, Jan. 18, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Johnson, Timothy, 66, Fresno, Jan. 18, Creighton Memorial Chapel

Jones, Jimmie Dee, 91, Reedley, Jan. 20, Cairns Funeral Home

Latona Bauer, Geneva Mary, 95, Hornitos, Jan. 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Nahial, Lupe, 82, Tulare, Jan. 21, Peers-Loretnzen Funeral Service

Newell, Frances Jane, 97, Clovis, Jan. 19, Affordable Direct Cremations

Perez, Theresa Ruth, 85, Fresno, Jan. 13, Lisle Funeral Home

Rivera, Ernestina, 80, Porterville, Jan. 20, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Schaefer, Janice Joanne, 78, Fresno, Jan. 20, Lisle Funeral Home

Spallina, Rosario “Ross”, 94, Reedley , Jan. 20, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

Stockli, John, 82, Madera, Jan. 12, Jay Chapel

Torres Martinez, Juan, 38, Fresno, Jan. 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Valdez Rosas, Romana, 88, Reedley, Jan. 18, Cairns Funeral Home

