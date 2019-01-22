Death Notices for Tuesday, Jan. 22

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Ayala, Javier R., 60, Kingsburg, Jan. 16, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Calderon, Jose, 60, Tulare, Jan. 18, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
Cano Jr., Israel F., 82, Parlier, Jan. 15, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Coelho, June Marie, 95, Fresno, Jan. 18, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Cubero, Lorna Venus, 69, Porterville, Jan. 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Glass, Mary Jo, 59, Fresno, Oct. 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Handley, Rhonda, 68, Tulare, Jan. 21, Peers-Loretnzen Funeral Service
Hardy, Gary Lee, 65, Fresno, Jan. 22, Affordable Direct Cremations
Johnson, Maxine, 90, Clovis, Jan. 18, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Johnson, Timothy, 66, Fresno, Jan. 18, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Jones, Jimmie Dee, 91, Reedley, Jan. 20, Cairns Funeral Home
Latona Bauer, Geneva Mary, 95, Hornitos, Jan. 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Nahial, Lupe, 82, Tulare, Jan. 21, Peers-Loretnzen Funeral Service
Newell, Frances Jane, 97, Clovis, Jan. 19, Affordable Direct Cremations
Perez, Theresa Ruth, 85, Fresno, Jan. 13, Lisle Funeral Home
Rivera, Ernestina, 80, Porterville, Jan. 20, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Schaefer, Janice Joanne, 78, Fresno, Jan. 20, Lisle Funeral Home
Spallina, Rosario “Ross”, 94, Reedley , Jan. 20, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
Stockli, John, 82, Madera, Jan. 12, Jay Chapel
Torres Martinez, Juan, 38, Fresno, Jan. 9, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Valdez Rosas, Romana, 88, Reedley, Jan. 18, Cairns Funeral Home
