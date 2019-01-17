Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, Jan. 18

Fresno Bee Staff

January 17, 2019 12:04 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Aceves, Issac, 83, Orosi, Jan. 8, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Coronado, Guadalupe M., 85, Firebaugh, Jan. 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Dominguez, Esequeil, 56, Fresno, Jan. 8, Serenity Funeral Services

Eubanks, Jeffrey N., 59, Hanford, Jan. 15, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Grether, Susan Anne, 62, Fresno, Jan. 9, Boice Funeral Home

Heintz, Herman Jacob, 59, La Quinta, formerly of Sanger, Jan. 7, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Llanos, Isaiah, 26, Fresno, Jan. 1, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc

Ly, Harrison, 30, Fresno, Jan. 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Martinez, Joann Marie, 60, Fresno, Jan. 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Montero, Peter Conde, 79, Fresno, Jan. 10, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Montes, Maria Isabel, 58, Fresno, Jan. 11, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Myers, Darlene Victoria, 60, Fresno, Jan. 13, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Nutt Sr., Gerald Charles, 62, Fresno, Jan. 1, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Palma Sr., Rick Joe, 59, Fresno, Jan. 14, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Rubalcaba, Richard, 72, Fresno, Jan. 12, Boice Funeral Home

Smalz, Roxanne Amanda, 38, Fresno, Jan. 10, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society, Inc.

Theye, Darrel Victor, 87, Porterville, Jan. 15, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Tiller, Robert Lee, 61, Fresno, Jan. 3, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society, Inc.

Vargas, Evangelina, 82, Fresno, Dec. 29, The Neptune Society of Central California

Villarreal, Juan Jesus, 31, Kerman, Jan. 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.

Wright, Winton Wayne, 53, Fresno, Dec. 22, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors

