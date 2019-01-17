Death Notices for Friday, Jan. 18

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Aceves, Issac, 83, Orosi, Jan. 8, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Coronado, Guadalupe M., 85, Firebaugh, Jan. 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Dominguez, Esequeil, 56, Fresno, Jan. 8, Serenity Funeral Services
Eubanks, Jeffrey N., 59, Hanford, Jan. 15, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Grether, Susan Anne, 62, Fresno, Jan. 9, Boice Funeral Home
Heintz, Herman Jacob, 59, La Quinta, formerly of Sanger, Jan. 7, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Llanos, Isaiah, 26, Fresno, Jan. 1, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc
Ly, Harrison, 30, Fresno, Jan. 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Martinez, Joann Marie, 60, Fresno, Jan. 12, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Montero, Peter Conde, 79, Fresno, Jan. 10, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Montes, Maria Isabel, 58, Fresno, Jan. 11, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Myers, Darlene Victoria, 60, Fresno, Jan. 13, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Nutt Sr., Gerald Charles, 62, Fresno, Jan. 1, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Palma Sr., Rick Joe, 59, Fresno, Jan. 14, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Rubalcaba, Richard, 72, Fresno, Jan. 12, Boice Funeral Home
Smalz, Roxanne Amanda, 38, Fresno, Jan. 10, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society, Inc.
Theye, Darrel Victor, 87, Porterville, Jan. 15, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Tiller, Robert Lee, 61, Fresno, Jan. 3, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society, Inc.
Vargas, Evangelina, 82, Fresno, Dec. 29, The Neptune Society of Central California
Villarreal, Juan Jesus, 31, Kerman, Jan. 9, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
Wright, Winton Wayne, 53, Fresno, Dec. 22, Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors
