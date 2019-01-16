Death Notices for Thursday, Jan. 17

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alvarez, Jesus Rodriguez, 91, Fresno, Jan. 11, Lisle Funeral Home
Bergthold, Margaret, 96, Clovis, Jan. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations
Binns, Rosie Martinez, 81, Reedley, Jan. 7, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Bomwell, Connie, 94, Fresno, Jan. 11, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Eckhardt, Eddie Norman, 86, Fresno, Jan. 14, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Franco, Margie, 78, Orosi, Jan. 11, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Hastrup Jr., William, 67, Fresno, Jan. 12, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Larios, Lucy, 80, Fresno, Jan. 7, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Leija, Jesse, 57, Fresno, Jan. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Martin, William Robert, 83, Porterville, Jan. 16, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Moreno, Jessie Romero, 87, Fresno, Jan. 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Ortiz Perez, Jose, 79, Fresno, Jan. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Papazyan, Verginia, 84, Fresno, Jan. 13, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Quintana, Eleuterio Gallarzo, 85, Fresno, Jan. 13, Lisle Funeral Home
Smith, Ernest, 94, Clovis, Jan. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations
Worgan IV, James Mike, 34, Porterville, Jan. 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Comments