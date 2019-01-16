Death Notices

Death Notices for Thursday, Jan. 17

Fresno Bee Staff

January 16, 2019 12:18 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alvarez, Jesus Rodriguez, 91, Fresno, Jan. 11, Lisle Funeral Home

Bergthold, Margaret, 96, Clovis, Jan. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations

Binns, Rosie Martinez, 81, Reedley, Jan. 7, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Bomwell, Connie, 94, Fresno, Jan. 11, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Eckhardt, Eddie Norman, 86, Fresno, Jan. 14, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Franco, Margie, 78, Orosi, Jan. 11, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

Hastrup Jr., William, 67, Fresno, Jan. 12, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Larios, Lucy, 80, Fresno, Jan. 7, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Leija, Jesse, 57, Fresno, Jan. 2, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Martin, William Robert, 83, Porterville, Jan. 16, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Moreno, Jessie Romero, 87, Fresno, Jan. 13, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Ortiz Perez, Jose, 79, Fresno, Jan. 12, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Papazyan, Verginia, 84, Fresno, Jan. 13, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Quintana, Eleuterio Gallarzo, 85, Fresno, Jan. 13, Lisle Funeral Home

Smith, Ernest, 94, Clovis, Jan. 14, Affordable Direct Cremations

Worgan IV, James Mike, 34, Porterville, Jan. 10, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

