Death Notices for Saturday, Jan. 12

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bidart, Gratian D., 88, Porterville, Jan. 9, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Canady, Jeffrey, 62, Fresno, Jan. 8, Affordable Direct Cremations
Edwards, Richard, 63, Fresno, Jan. 2, Jesse E. Cooley JR, Funeral Service Inc.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Elliott, Robert, 81, Fresno, Jan. 1, Affordable Direct Cremations
Flores, Rafaela, 63, Porterville, Jan. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
Freeman, Carla, 57, Dunlap, Jan. 6, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center
Kumagai, Fumi, 98, Fresno, Dec. 15, Lisle Funeral Home
Luna, Alma Azua, 60, Sanger, Jan. 9, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
McClendon, Barbara, 71, Fresno, Jan. 7, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Polk, Connie Ray, 65, Fresno, Jan. 1, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Reyes, Bernarda Puentes, 95, Fresno, Jan. 9, Lisle Funeral Home
Richard Jr., Edgard Victor, 85, Fresno, Dec. 30, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Rieke Sr., Bernard Wilbur, 90, Oakhurst, Dec. 25, Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel
Skiles, Shirline D., 76, Porterville, Jan. 10, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Tiffin, Howard E., 83, Porterville, Jan. 10, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
Whiteneck, Douglas, 50, Clovis, Jan. 7, Boice Funeral Home
Comments