Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, Jan. 12

Fresno Bee Staff

January 11, 2019 02:10 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bidart, Gratian D., 88, Porterville, Jan. 9, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Canady, Jeffrey, 62, Fresno, Jan. 8, Affordable Direct Cremations

Edwards, Richard, 63, Fresno, Jan. 2, Jesse E. Cooley JR, Funeral Service Inc.

Elliott, Robert, 81, Fresno, Jan. 1, Affordable Direct Cremations

Flores, Rafaela, 63, Porterville, Jan. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

Freeman, Carla, 57, Dunlap, Jan. 6, Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center

Kumagai, Fumi, 98, Fresno, Dec. 15, Lisle Funeral Home

Luna, Alma Azua, 60, Sanger, Jan. 9, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

McClendon, Barbara, 71, Fresno, Jan. 7, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Polk, Connie Ray, 65, Fresno, Jan. 1, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Reyes, Bernarda Puentes, 95, Fresno, Jan. 9, Lisle Funeral Home

Richard Jr., Edgard Victor, 85, Fresno, Dec. 30, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Rieke Sr., Bernard Wilbur, 90, Oakhurst, Dec. 25, Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel

Skiles, Shirline D., 76, Porterville, Jan. 10, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Tiffin, Howard E., 83, Porterville, Jan. 10, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Whiteneck, Douglas, 50, Clovis, Jan. 7, Boice Funeral Home

  Comments  