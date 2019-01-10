Death Notices for Friday, Jan. 11

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Alvarez, Maria A., 63, Porterville, Jan. 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Araujo, Richard, 62, Fresno, Jan. 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Baskerville, Michelle Marie, 27, Hanford, Dec. 27, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Bemis, Robert, 77, Fresno, Jan. 2, Clovis Funeral Chapel
Corral, Beatrice “Angie”, 92, Terra Bella, Jan. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Esparza, Francisco, 90, Selma, Jan. 8, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Espino, R. Marina, 86, Cutler, Jan. 6, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Goodwin, Velma Faye, 81, Reedley, Jan. 9, Cairns Funeral Home
Klinkby, Maureen Therese, 58, Fresno, Jan. 8, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Lopez, Francisco Jose, 69, Fresno, Dec. 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Martin, Mitsue, 87, Fresno, Jan. 8, Boice Funeral Home
Melchor, James Robert, 71, Fresno, Dec. 21, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Neufeld, Shirley Marie, 76, Fresno, Dec. 27, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Noell, Sara, 35, Fresno, Jan. 2, Chapel of the Light Funerla Home
Ordaz Pacheco, Ajejo, 62, Fresno, Dec. 24, Reade and Sons Funeral home
Paskwietz, Walter, 57, Porterville, Jan. 10, Porterville FUneral & Cremation Center
Ribera, Matthew Ivan, 31, Porterville, Jan. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Sexton, Clara Juanita, 76, Kerman, Dec. 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Stasio, Terry Dean, 76, Fresno, Jan. 4, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society, Inc
Telles, Petra, 87, Reedley, Jan. 5, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
Tucker, Gary Don, 69, Porterville, Jan. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Weber, Georgia Sue, 84, Porterville, Jan. 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Wild, Patricia Ann, 77, Porterville, Jan. 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Wilson, Donald M., 88, Fowler, Jan. 8, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Zamora, Mario, 63, Porterville, Jan. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
