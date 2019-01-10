Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, Jan. 11

Fresno Bee Staff

January 10, 2019 12:32 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Alvarez, Maria A., 63, Porterville, Jan. 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Araujo, Richard, 62, Fresno, Jan. 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Baskerville, Michelle Marie, 27, Hanford, Dec. 27, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Bemis, Robert, 77, Fresno, Jan. 2, Clovis Funeral Chapel

Corral, Beatrice “Angie”, 92, Terra Bella, Jan. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Esparza, Francisco, 90, Selma, Jan. 8, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Espino, R. Marina, 86, Cutler, Jan. 6, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Goodwin, Velma Faye, 81, Reedley, Jan. 9, Cairns Funeral Home

Klinkby, Maureen Therese, 58, Fresno, Jan. 8, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Lopez, Francisco Jose, 69, Fresno, Dec. 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Martin, Mitsue, 87, Fresno, Jan. 8, Boice Funeral Home

Melchor, James Robert, 71, Fresno, Dec. 21, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Neufeld, Shirley Marie, 76, Fresno, Dec. 27, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Noell, Sara, 35, Fresno, Jan. 2, Chapel of the Light Funerla Home

Ordaz Pacheco, Ajejo, 62, Fresno, Dec. 24, Reade and Sons Funeral home

Paskwietz, Walter, 57, Porterville, Jan. 10, Porterville FUneral & Cremation Center

Ribera, Matthew Ivan, 31, Porterville, Jan. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Sexton, Clara Juanita, 76, Kerman, Dec. 30, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Stasio, Terry Dean, 76, Fresno, Jan. 4, Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society, Inc

Telles, Petra, 87, Reedley, Jan. 5, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

Tucker, Gary Don, 69, Porterville, Jan. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Weber, Georgia Sue, 84, Porterville, Jan. 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Wild, Patricia Ann, 77, Porterville, Jan. 8, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Wilson, Donald M., 88, Fowler, Jan. 8, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Zamora, Mario, 63, Porterville, Jan. 10, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

