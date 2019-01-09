Death Notices for Thursday, Jan. 10

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Adona, Benny, 57, Fresno, Jan. 2, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Ball, Mary Ellen, 85, Reedley, Jan. 6, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
Bergthold, Melba, 94, Reedley, Jan. 4, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
Dapelo, Debbie, 61, Fresno, Jan. 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Escobar, Isabel, 72, Fresno, Jan. 7, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Flores, Yamilet Navaeh, 10, Caruthers, Dec. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Gabriel, Jamila, 96, Clovis, Jan. 7, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Gingell, Deborah Ann, 57, Madera, Jan. 4, Jay Chapel
Gonzalez, Octavio, 21, Selma, Dec. 15, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Grice, Shawnda Marie, 49, Fresno, Jan. 5, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Hector Fitzgerald, Shirley, 79, Fresno, Jan. 1, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Heffington, Phillip, 75, Kingsburg, Jan. 7, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Hernandez, Frank, 40, Fresno, Dec. 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Kraus, Edna, 101, Clovis, Jan. 8, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Lambert, Theodore George, 88, Fresno, Jan. 7, Lisle Funeral Home
Matousek, John Madison, 63, Madera, Jan. 1, Jay Chapel
Pacheco, Candy, 61, Fresno, Jan. 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Parra Galaviz, Guillermo, 57, Fresno, Jan. 3, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Patterson, Lafayette, 70, Fresno, Jan. 5, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Rosendahl, Brian, 59, Fresno, July 4, Creighton Memorial Chapel
Satterwhite, Davon, 45, Fresno, Dec. 31, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Tote, Elaine, 84, Fresno, Jan. 3, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Vang, May Yia, 61, Fresno, Jan. 2, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Vang, Rose, 53, Fresno, Jan. 5, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
Wood Jr., Ralph, 80, Fresno, Nov. 21, The Neptune Society of Central California
