Death Notices

Death Notices for Thursday, Jan. 10

Fresno Bee Staff

January 09, 2019 12:35 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Adona, Benny, 57, Fresno, Jan. 2, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Ball, Mary Ellen, 85, Reedley, Jan. 6, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel

Bergthold, Melba, 94, Reedley, Jan. 4, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs

Dapelo, Debbie, 61, Fresno, Jan. 4, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Escobar, Isabel, 72, Fresno, Jan. 7, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Flores, Yamilet Navaeh, 10, Caruthers, Dec. 13, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Gabriel, Jamila, 96, Clovis, Jan. 7, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Gingell, Deborah Ann, 57, Madera, Jan. 4, Jay Chapel

Gonzalez, Octavio, 21, Selma, Dec. 15, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Grice, Shawnda Marie, 49, Fresno, Jan. 5, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Hector Fitzgerald, Shirley, 79, Fresno, Jan. 1, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Heffington, Phillip, 75, Kingsburg, Jan. 7, Creighton Memorial Chapel

Hernandez, Frank, 40, Fresno, Dec. 23, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Kraus, Edna, 101, Clovis, Jan. 8, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Lambert, Theodore George, 88, Fresno, Jan. 7, Lisle Funeral Home

Matousek, John Madison, 63, Madera, Jan. 1, Jay Chapel

Pacheco, Candy, 61, Fresno, Jan. 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Parra Galaviz, Guillermo, 57, Fresno, Jan. 3, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Patterson, Lafayette, 70, Fresno, Jan. 5, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Rosendahl, Brian, 59, Fresno, July 4, Creighton Memorial Chapel

Satterwhite, Davon, 45, Fresno, Dec. 31, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Tote, Elaine, 84, Fresno, Jan. 3, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Vang, May Yia, 61, Fresno, Jan. 2, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Vang, Rose, 53, Fresno, Jan. 5, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

Wood Jr., Ralph, 80, Fresno, Nov. 21, The Neptune Society of Central California

