Death Notices for Wednesday, Jan. 9

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Angulo, Maria De Jesus, 91, Orange Cove, Dec. 28, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Baker, Harriet, 95, Fresno, Dec. 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Baker, Robert H., 71, Fresno, Jan. 1, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Barajas, Angel, 27, Cantua Creek, Jan. 5, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Bermio, Romarico Quintal, 77, Fresno, Dec. 31, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Borrayo-Morales, Liuba Angelica, 67, Madera, Jan. 4, Affordable Direct Cremations
Cassio, Bob, 77, Fresno, Dec. 30, Boice Funeral Home
Flemate, Velia V., 89, Porterville, Dec. 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Galvan, Jose I., 82, Sanger, Jan. 6, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Harris, Debra Ellen, 68, Fresno, Dec. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Ichimoto, Sakaye, 95, Oakhurst, Dec. 22, Lisle Funeral Home
James, William Daniel, 77, Fresno, Jan. 3, Serenity Funeral Services
Johnson, Sylvia Lee, 76, Fresno, Jan. 2, Affordable Direct Cremations
Kamigawachi, Thomas Masashi, 93, Fresno, Jan. 5, Lisle Funeral Home
Love II, William, 41, Fresno, Dec. 31, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.
Moody, Josie L., 93, Fresno, Dec. 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Oddo, Alice, 94, Fresno, Jan. 4, Affordable Direct Cremations
Olivo Jr., Daniel, 62, Fresno, Jan. 1, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
Phimmasene, Lath, 64, Fresno, Jan. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Rodriguez, Emily, 15, Sanger, Jan. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Rodriguez, Jose Torres, 51, Tulare, Jan. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
Trevino, Federico B., 81, Parlier, Jan. 2, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home
Vachon, Gladys, 84, Coarsegold, Jan. 6, Serenity Funeral Services
Vargas Soto, Andrea, 67, Fresno, Jan. 6, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Vezzolini, Dolores Rodriguez, 49, Fresno, Jan. 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Wagner, Luellah May, 93, Reedley, Jan. 3, Cairns Funeral Home
