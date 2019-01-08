Death Notices

Death Notices for Wednesday, Jan. 9

Fresno Bee Staff

January 08, 2019 01:39 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Angulo, Maria De Jesus, 91, Orange Cove, Dec. 28, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Baker, Harriet, 95, Fresno, Dec. 19, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Baker, Robert H., 71, Fresno, Jan. 1, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Barajas, Angel, 27, Cantua Creek, Jan. 5, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Bermio, Romarico Quintal, 77, Fresno, Dec. 31, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Borrayo-Morales, Liuba Angelica, 67, Madera, Jan. 4, Affordable Direct Cremations

Cassio, Bob, 77, Fresno, Dec. 30, Boice Funeral Home

Flemate, Velia V., 89, Porterville, Dec. 31, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Galvan, Jose I., 82, Sanger, Jan. 6, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Harris, Debra Ellen, 68, Fresno, Dec. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Ichimoto, Sakaye, 95, Oakhurst, Dec. 22, Lisle Funeral Home

James, William Daniel, 77, Fresno, Jan. 3, Serenity Funeral Services

Johnson, Sylvia Lee, 76, Fresno, Jan. 2, Affordable Direct Cremations

Kamigawachi, Thomas Masashi, 93, Fresno, Jan. 5, Lisle Funeral Home

Love II, William, 41, Fresno, Dec. 31, Jesse E. Cooley Jr, Funeral Service Inc.

Moody, Josie L., 93, Fresno, Dec. 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Oddo, Alice, 94, Fresno, Jan. 4, Affordable Direct Cremations

Olivo Jr., Daniel, 62, Fresno, Jan. 1, Yost & Webb Funeral Home

Phimmasene, Lath, 64, Fresno, Jan. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Rodriguez, Emily, 15, Sanger, Jan. 1, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Rodriguez, Jose Torres, 51, Tulare, Jan. 6, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

Trevino, Federico B., 81, Parlier, Jan. 2, Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home

Vachon, Gladys, 84, Coarsegold, Jan. 6, Serenity Funeral Services

Vargas Soto, Andrea, 67, Fresno, Jan. 6, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Vezzolini, Dolores Rodriguez, 49, Fresno, Jan. 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Wagner, Luellah May, 93, Reedley, Jan. 3, Cairns Funeral Home

