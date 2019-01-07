Death Notices

Death Notices for Tuesday, Jan. 8

Fresno Bee Staff

January 07, 2019 12:17 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

Bay, Carl Evans, 83, Fresno, Dec. 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Church, Stephen Guy, 72, Fresno, Jan. 1, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Gatewood, Betty L., 94, Fresno, Jan. 5, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

Hamm, Alvin D., 85, Del Rey, Jan. 3, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Johansen, Marie Ferne, 93, Fresno, Dec. 31, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

Oken, Myrna Louise-Nay, 59, Sanger, Jan. 3, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

Replogle, Anthony, 56, Fresno, Dec. 27, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Servin, Santiago, 44, Reedley, Jan. 6, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

Wettstead, Karen Judith, 78, Fresno, Jan. 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

White, Dorothy, 92, Clovis, Dec. 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

Williams, Daniel Joseph, 60, Fresno, Dec. 19, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

Willits, Sylvia Jean, 85, Fresno, Jan. 2, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

Ysais-Maldonado, Isaiah Ezekiel, 12, Sanger, Jan. 1, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

