Death Notices for Tuesday, Jan. 8

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Bay, Carl Evans, 83, Fresno, Dec. 17, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Church, Stephen Guy, 72, Fresno, Jan. 1, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Gatewood, Betty L., 94, Fresno, Jan. 5, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
Hamm, Alvin D., 85, Del Rey, Jan. 3, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Johansen, Marie Ferne, 93, Fresno, Dec. 31, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
Oken, Myrna Louise-Nay, 59, Sanger, Jan. 3, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
Replogle, Anthony, 56, Fresno, Dec. 27, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Servin, Santiago, 44, Reedley, Jan. 6, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
Wettstead, Karen Judith, 78, Fresno, Jan. 3, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
White, Dorothy, 92, Clovis, Dec. 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
Williams, Daniel Joseph, 60, Fresno, Dec. 19, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
Willits, Sylvia Jean, 85, Fresno, Jan. 2, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
Ysais-Maldonado, Isaiah Ezekiel, 12, Sanger, Jan. 1, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
