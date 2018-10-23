Death Notices for Wednesday, Oct. 24

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Avalos, Rosa, 96, Madera, Oct. 20, Jay Chapel
▪ Doulphus, Razzie, 86, Fresno, Oct. 16, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Durnell, Jeanne, 84, Fresno, Oct. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Fisher, Donald Emery, 86, Visalia, Oct. 20, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
▪ Fry, Marvin, 86, Visalia, Oct. 22, Smith Family Chapel in Exeter
▪ Harless, Gianna Francesca, infant, Fresno, Oct. 17, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Kelly, Mark Andrew, 57, Clovis, Oct. 18, Palm La Paz Funeral & Cremations
▪ McGensey-Lee, Caren Y., 65, Fresno, Oct. 22, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Mejia, David Deniz, 91, Fresno, Oct. 19, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Mosekian, Bart, 99, Fresno, Oct. 19, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Peters, Burton, 83, Fresno, Oct. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Pratt, William Arthur, 63, Tulare, Oct. 22, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Price, Bette J., 89, Tulare, Oct. 23, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Ransier, Wallace Robert, 96, Clovis, Oct. 14, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Tsutsui, Mark, 67, Hanford, Oct. 19, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
▪ Vargas, Manuel Javier, 37, Terra Bella, Oct. 20, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Walker, David, 72, Fresno, Oct. 20, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Woolridge, Rebecca, 53, Fresno, Oct. 20, Affordable Direct Cremations
