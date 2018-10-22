Death Notices

Death Notices for Tuesday, Oct. 23

Fresno Bee Staff

October 22, 2018 12:44 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Albrecht, Margarita B., 89, Fresno, Oct. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ Carpenter, Blaine, 81, Kingsburg, Oct. 17, Creighton Memorial Chapel

▪ Cavalli, Sandra Ann, 71, Fresno, Oct. 11, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Dalton, Darlene Gail, 68, Fresno, Oct. 11, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel

▪ Delgado, Richard Falcon, 73, Fresno, Oct. 12, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Gonzales, Jesus Avila, 86, Fresno, Oct. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ Guisto, Gerald William, 70, Fresno, Oct. 14, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Hawkins, Truman, 78, Kingsburg, Oct. 16, Creighton Memorial Chapel

▪ Janzen, Francis Dale, 85, Reedley, Oct. 16, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel

▪ Juarez, Minerva Marie, 91, Fresno, Oct. 18, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Klise, Janet Lee, 70, Clovis, Oct. 18, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Lucero, Rodolfo Rudy, 89, Fresno, Oct. 19, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

▪ McCormick, Tina, 76, Fresno, Oct. 17, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Rynsburger, Joan Adele, 84, Strathmore, Oct. 15, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Shore, Jeanne Kay, 74, Tulare, Oct. 20, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Subia, Fernando Gaitan, 50, Fowler, May 18, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

▪ Viau, Frances N., 79, Clovis, Oct. 15, Boice Funeral Home

