Death Notices for Tuesday, Oct. 23

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Albrecht, Margarita B., 89, Fresno, Oct. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Carpenter, Blaine, 81, Kingsburg, Oct. 17, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Cavalli, Sandra Ann, 71, Fresno, Oct. 11, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Dalton, Darlene Gail, 68, Fresno, Oct. 11, Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel
▪ Delgado, Richard Falcon, 73, Fresno, Oct. 12, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Gonzales, Jesus Avila, 86, Fresno, Oct. 18, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Guisto, Gerald William, 70, Fresno, Oct. 14, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Hawkins, Truman, 78, Kingsburg, Oct. 16, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Janzen, Francis Dale, 85, Reedley, Oct. 16, Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel
▪ Juarez, Minerva Marie, 91, Fresno, Oct. 18, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Klise, Janet Lee, 70, Clovis, Oct. 18, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Lucero, Rodolfo Rudy, 89, Fresno, Oct. 19, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
▪ McCormick, Tina, 76, Fresno, Oct. 17, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Rynsburger, Joan Adele, 84, Strathmore, Oct. 15, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Shore, Jeanne Kay, 74, Tulare, Oct. 20, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Subia, Fernando Gaitan, 50, Fowler, May 18, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
▪ Viau, Frances N., 79, Clovis, Oct. 15, Boice Funeral Home
Comments