Death Notices for Wednesday, Oct. 17

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Barnett, Mary, 77, Tulare, Oct. 12, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Brown, Nancy, 76, Coarsegold, Oct. 14, Jay Chapel
▪ Corona, Emiliano Ortiz, 96, Dinuba, Oct. 9, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
▪ De la Fuenta, Ezequiel, 80, Porterville, Oct. 16, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Delgado-Mares, Artemio, 60, Tulare, Oct. 11, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Finley II, Frank Hunter, 73, Fresno, Oct. 10, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Garza, Isidro, 86, Dinuba, Oct. 13, Dopkins Dinuba Funeral Chapel
▪ Golden, Mark Christian, 55, Fresno, Oct. 12, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Haro Arrellano, Hilario, 58, Porterville, Oct. 12, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Haun, Margaret Patricia, 76, Fresno, Oct. 14, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Heath, Nedda Adams, 89, Tulare, Oct. 14, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Hoftiezer, Wayne Alan, 23, Fresno, Oct. 15, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Letsinger, Jerry R., 85, Porterville, Oct. 12, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
▪ Martinez, Juanita Salazar, 61, Fresno, Oct. 13, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Muller, Herbert H., 74, Porterville, Oct. 13, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Rodriguez Murillo, Lorenzo, 79, Cutler, Oct. 9, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
▪ Segovia De Espino, Olivia, 88, Cutler, Oct. 11, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
▪ Sheklian, Bertha, 98, Visalia, Oct. 13, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
▪ Yarbro, Barbara Ann, 74, Dinuba, Oct. 9, Dopkins Funeral Chapel
Comments