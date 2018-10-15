Death Notices

Death Notices for Tuesday, Oct. 16

Fresno Bee Staff

October 15, 2018 01:14 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Alvarado, Esperanza Maria, 87, Porterville, Oct. 12, Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

▪ Bridger, Laura Emilia, 101, Porterville, Oct. 11, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Cauwet, Carla V., 78, Porterville, Oct. 9, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Cervelli , Bob, 87, Fresno, Oct. 13, Jay Chapel

▪ Fletcher, Vernie, 93, Kingsburg, Oct. 7, Creighton Memorial Chapel

▪ Fox, Ray, 90, Visalia, Oct. 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

▪ Gourley II, Michael, 36, Fresno, Sept. 28, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ Haggard, Daniel, 72, Clovis, Sept. 27, Oceanview Cremations

▪ Luz Jr., Manuel, 84, Fresno, Sept. 21, Clovis Funeral Chapel

▪ Madsen, Ross , 81, Fresno, Oct. 11, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

▪ McCarthy-Tetuan, Shanda, 45, Parlier, Oct. 11, Oceanview Cremations

▪ Ostrom, William, 73, Kingsburg, Oct. 2, Creighton Memorial Chapel

▪ Pacheco, Louis J., 85, Porterville, Oct. 12, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Sanchez, Marcus, 34, Strathmore, Oct. 14, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

▪ Witt, Thelma, 90, Porterville, Oct. 13, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

