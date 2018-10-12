Death Notices for Saturday, Oct. 13

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Contreras, Roberto Junior, 33, Clovis, Oct. 5, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Fain, Roxanna, 60, Porterville, Oct. 12, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Gomez, John Ray, 55, Fresno, Sept. 27, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Hopkins, Minnie, 95, Fresno, Oct. 11, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Ivory, Doris Gray, 78, Atwater, Oct. 11, Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Jackson, Alonzo, 58, Madera, Oct. 9, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Sepulvada, Rosie, 71, Fresno, Oct. 10, Serenity Funeral Services
▪ Thompson, Adell Northrip, 86, Sanger, Oct. 3, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Weldon, Randle, 85, Porterville, Oct. 12, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
