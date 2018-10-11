Death Notices for Friday, Oct. 12

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Bellew, Greg, 54, Madera, Oct. 8, Jay Chapel
▪ Bloodworth, Christine, 97, Selma, Oct. 9, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Camarena, Mary Helen, 61, Fresno, Sept. 28, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Cosentino, Antonio, 95, Madera, Oct. 8, Jay Chapel
▪ Flores, Maria Dolores, 62, Fresno, Oct. 3, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Garza, Elizabeth Ann, 53, Sanger, Oct. 9, Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Henry, Robert Dee, 80, Porterville, Oct. 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Hernandez, Felipe, 95, Selma, Oct. 8, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Porras, Robert M., 94, Fresno, Oct. 4, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Torrez, Jesse, 93, Tulare, Oct. 11, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Wilson, Kyle Scott, 36, Clovis, Oct. 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
