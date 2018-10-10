Death Notices

Death Notices for Thursday, Oct. 10

Fresno Bee Staff

October 10, 2018 01:45 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Bolanos, Josefina Serrano, 83, Clovis, Oct. 6, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Cabrera Sr., Fernando, 80, Clovis, Oct. 3, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Delgadom, Nellie, 89, Fresno, Sept. 26, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Elorza Martinez, Alvaro, 46, Fresno, August 10, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

▪ Grigsby, Diane, 61, Fresno, April 8, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Hamparzoomian, Ruby, 96, Fresno, Oct. 5, Yost and Webb Funeral Home

▪ Henry, Charlene Adella, 69, Fresno, Sept. 29, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

▪ Hernandez, Betty Ann, 83, Fresno, Oct. 7, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Justice, Charles William, 42, Fresno, Oct. 1, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

▪ Ochinero, Nicholas, 93, Fresno, Sept. 18, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Rasaphone, Sychanh, 95, Fresno, Oct. 5, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Ruiz, Isaac L., 95, Terra Bella, Oct. 5, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Simerly, Carol, 74, Fresno, Oct. 9, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Tyler, Linda Sue, 74, Kingsburg, Oct. 9, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

▪ Watson, Betty Pearl, 86, Fresno, Oct. 4, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Wessel, Dean Nevelle, 96, Fresno, Oct. 9, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Yang, Chou, 76, Fresno, Aug. 21, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

