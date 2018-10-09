Death Notices for Wednesday, Oct. 9

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Belonos, Josefina Serrano, 83, Clovis, Oct. 6, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Braggs, Lavada, 73, Fresno, Sept. 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Services, Inc.
▪ Burns, Felton, 82, Fresno, Sept. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Denney, Milton T., 72, Porterville, Oct. 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Folsom, Edwin Bruce, 48, Fresno, Oct. 1, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Georgiadis, Georgia Tripelas, 98, Fresno, Oct. 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Geren, Jeffrey David, 43, Clovis, Oct. 5, Boice Funeral Home
▪ Jensen, Elaine Sarah, 100, Fresno, Oct. 7, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
▪ Morales, Odilia, 74, Sanger, Oct. 7, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Nachtigall, Donald I., 73, Clovis, Oct. 6, Farewell Funeral Service
▪ Najarian, Jube John, 62, Fresno, Oct. 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Nielsen, Harold, 72, Kingsburg, Oct. 3, Creighton Memorial Chapel
▪ Paige, Ebony Lanae, 30, Fresno, Oct. 2, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service
▪ Perez, Gilbert, 88, Fresno, Oct. 7, Farewell Funeral Service
▪ Reyes, Carmen, 54, Fresno, Sept. 22, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Reyna, Joe, 60, Sanger Oct. 3, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home
▪ Salvador, Bedoya, 88, Madera, Oct. 4, Jay Chapel
▪ Shirley, Scott Anthony, 65, Porterville, Oct. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Sugden, Darwin, 82, Visalia, Oct. 4, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Takeuchi, Lucy E., 97, Fresno, Oct. 5, Lisle Funeral Home
▪ Vandervoet-Crawford, Petranelli, 94, Sanger, Oct. 5, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
▪ Vargas de Navarro, Cristina, 69, Selma, Oct. 8, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
▪ Webb Sr., Dale Albert, 82, Porterville, Oct. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
