Death Notices

Death Notices for Wednesday, Oct. 9

Fresno Bee Staff

October 09, 2018 02:25 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Belonos, Josefina Serrano, 83, Clovis, Oct. 6, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Braggs, Lavada, 73, Fresno, Sept. 26, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Services, Inc.

▪ Burns, Felton, 82, Fresno, Sept. 27, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

▪ Denney, Milton T., 72, Porterville, Oct. 4, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Folsom, Edwin Bruce, 48, Fresno, Oct. 1, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Georgiadis, Georgia Tripelas, 98, Fresno, Oct. 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Geren, Jeffrey David, 43, Clovis, Oct. 5, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Jensen, Elaine Sarah, 100, Fresno, Oct. 7, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

▪ Morales, Odilia, 74, Sanger, Oct. 7, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

▪ Nachtigall, Donald I., 73, Clovis, Oct. 6, Farewell Funeral Service

▪ Najarian, Jube John, 62, Fresno, Oct. 6, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Nielsen, Harold, 72, Kingsburg, Oct. 3, Creighton Memorial Chapel

▪ Paige, Ebony Lanae, 30, Fresno, Oct. 2, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service

▪ Perez, Gilbert, 88, Fresno, Oct. 7, Farewell Funeral Service

▪ Reyes, Carmen, 54, Fresno, Sept. 22, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Reyna, Joe, 60, Sanger Oct. 3, Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home

▪ Salvador, Bedoya, 88, Madera, Oct. 4, Jay Chapel

▪ Shirley, Scott Anthony, 65, Porterville, Oct. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Sugden, Darwin, 82, Visalia, Oct. 4, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Takeuchi, Lucy E., 97, Fresno, Oct. 5, Lisle Funeral Home

▪ Vandervoet-Crawford, Petranelli, 94, Sanger, Oct. 5, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

▪ Vargas de Navarro, Cristina, 69, Selma, Oct. 8, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

▪ Webb Sr., Dale Albert, 82, Porterville, Oct. 7, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

