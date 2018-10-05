Death Notices for Saturday, Oct. 6

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Aguirre Bravo, Florinda, 82, Fowler, Oct. 4, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home
▪ Garcia, Manuel Sabino, 92, Fresno, Sept. 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Glenn, Donnie Hal, 62, Fresno, Sept. 27, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Haladjian, Ripsime Arout, 81, Fresno, Oct. 4, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Ivory, Bobby Ray, 73, Fresno, Sept. 29, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Jackson, Carlene S., 84, Fresno, Sept. 29, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Lee, Terry, 77, Fresno, Oct. 3, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Malesani, Mary, 83, Clovis, Oct. 1, The Neptune Society of Central California
▪ Martinez Lopez, Adolfo, 23, Fresno, Sept. 30, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
▪ Martinez, Mary Sierra, 95, Fresno, Sept. 30, Jay Chapel
▪ Morgan, Robert Charles, 70, Fresno, Sept. 28, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Smith, Susan, 58, Fresno, Sept. 21, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Vega, Margarita, 63, Fresno, Sept. 22, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel
