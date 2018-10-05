Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, Oct. 6

Fresno Bee Staff

October 05, 2018 01:03 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Aguirre Bravo, Florinda, 82, Fowler, Oct. 4, Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home

▪ Garcia, Manuel Sabino, 92, Fresno, Sept. 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Glenn, Donnie Hal, 62, Fresno, Sept. 27, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

▪ Haladjian, Ripsime Arout, 81, Fresno, Oct. 4, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

▪ Ivory, Bobby Ray, 73, Fresno, Sept. 29, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

▪ Jackson, Carlene S., 84, Fresno, Sept. 29, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

▪ Lee, Terry, 77, Fresno, Oct. 3, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Malesani, Mary, 83, Clovis, Oct. 1, The Neptune Society of Central California

▪ Martinez Lopez, Adolfo, 23, Fresno, Sept. 30, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

▪ Martinez, Mary Sierra, 95, Fresno, Sept. 30, Jay Chapel

▪ Morgan, Robert Charles, 70, Fresno, Sept. 28, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

▪ Smith, Susan, 58, Fresno, Sept. 21, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

▪ Vega, Margarita, 63, Fresno, Sept. 22, Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel

