Death Notices for Thursday, Oct. 4

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Bock, Anna, 92, Selma, Sept. 10, Shant Bhavan Funeral Home
▪ Costa, Chris, 56, Coarsegold, Sept. 18, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Guzman, Henry M., 85, Kingsburg , Sept. 17, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Luttrell, James, 79, Visalia, Sept. 24, Sterling & Smith Funeral Home
▪ Ogle, Rober W., 95, Fresno, Sept. 30, Chapel of the Light Funerl Home
▪ Parra, Lauro, 67, Kerman, Sept. 27, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Santana Sr., Filomeno, 54, Fresno, Sept. 14, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Shapazian, Mary, 93, Fresno, Oct. 1, Yost & Webb Funeral Home
▪ Tobey, Donald, 83, Madera, Oct. 2, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Wells, Lee, 86, Fresno, Sept. 29, Farewell Funeral Service Palm Bluffs
