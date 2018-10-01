Death Notices

Death Notices for Tuesday, Oct. 2

Fresno Bee Staff

October 01, 2018 12:24 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Benelli, James A., 85, Auberry, Sept. 25, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Campbell, Derek Lee, 47, Wishon, Sept. 23, Boice Funeral Home

▪ Hiebert, Lawrence, 92, Clovis, Sept. 26, Cremation Society of Central California

▪ Ordonez, John, 63, Fresno, Sept. 26, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

▪ Reyna, Sandra, 65, Clovis, Sept. 21, Clovis Funeral Chapel

▪ Smith, Ruby, 73, Fresno, Sept. 27, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ White, Geraldine Helen, 91, Fresno, Sept. 28, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Zarko, Virginia R., 82, Dinuba, Sept. 29, Dopkins Funeral Chapel

