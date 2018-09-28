Death Notices

Death Notices for Saturday, Sept. 29

Fresno Bee Staff

September 28, 2018 01:58 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Baylis, Ellis “Johnny”, 49, Madera, Sept. 26, Jay Chapel

▪ Bobroski, Joseph, 60, Visalia, Sept. 27, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

▪ Cardoso, Anthony, 95, Kerman, Sept. 23, Jay Chapel

▪ Daniel-Garcia, Ornelio, 34, Fresno, Aug. 31, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Eddens, Velma Mae, 80, Fresno, Sept. 22, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

▪ Gonzales, Luis Enrique, 29, Firebaugh, Sept. 21, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Jones, Ruth Rebecca, 89, Fresno, Sept. 18, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

▪ Lakatos, MaryAnn, 63, Madera, Sept. 25, Jay Chapel

▪ McSpadden, Albert, 84, Tulare, Sept. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

▪ Rodriguez, Manuel, 71, Fresno, Sept. 22, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home

▪ Schnailde, Elaine, 89, Fresno, Sept. 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home

▪ Yang, Mai C., 39, Fresno, Sept. 23, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.

