Death Notices for Saturday, Sept. 29

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Baylis, Ellis “Johnny”, 49, Madera, Sept. 26, Jay Chapel
▪ Bobroski, Joseph, 60, Visalia, Sept. 27, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Cardoso, Anthony, 95, Kerman, Sept. 23, Jay Chapel
▪ Daniel-Garcia, Ornelio, 34, Fresno, Aug. 31, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Eddens, Velma Mae, 80, Fresno, Sept. 22, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Gonzales, Luis Enrique, 29, Firebaugh, Sept. 21, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Jones, Ruth Rebecca, 89, Fresno, Sept. 18, Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
▪ Lakatos, MaryAnn, 63, Madera, Sept. 25, Jay Chapel
▪ McSpadden, Albert, 84, Tulare, Sept. 27, Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
▪ Rodriguez, Manuel, 71, Fresno, Sept. 22, Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home
▪ Schnailde, Elaine, 89, Fresno, Sept. 25, Reade and Sons Funeral Home
▪ Yang, Mai C., 39, Fresno, Sept. 23, Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
Comments