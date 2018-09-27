Death Notices for Friday, Sept. 28

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
▪ Abajian, Anna, 86, Selma, Sept. 25, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel
▪ Austin, Oron, 89, Fresno, Sept. 25, Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service
▪ Esquivel, Josephine G., 97, Fresno, Sept. 26, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home
▪ Garcia, Epifania, 73, Coalinga, Sept. 23, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
▪ Juarez, Santos, 82, Clovis, Sept. 25, Affordable Direct Cremations
▪ Kea, Chin, 88, Fresno, Sept. 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Mainord, Evie Lee, 99, Porterville, Sept. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory
▪ Manzanarez Ayala, Angelina, 92, Madera, Sept. 25, Jay Chapel
▪ Mendez, Guillermina, 89, Madera, Sept. 21, Jay Chapel
▪ Ortega, Thomas, 61, Fresno, Sept. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home
▪ Perez, Guadalupe, 94, Porterville, Sept. 26, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center
▪ Ramirez, Felicia C., 75, Fresno, Sept. 25, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory
▪ Reece, William, 59, Selma, Sept. 13, Jay Chapel
▪ Sutherland, John, 85, Tollhouse, Sept. 25, Affordable Direct Cremations
