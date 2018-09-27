Death Notices

Death Notices for Friday, Sept. 28

Fresno Bee Staff

September 27, 2018 12:30 PM

Complimentary death notice listings are provided by funeral homes and include name, age, residence, date of passing and funeral home in charge of arrangements.

▪ Abajian, Anna, 86, Selma, Sept. 25, Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel

▪ Austin, Oron, 89, Fresno, Sept. 25, Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service

▪ Esquivel, Josephine G., 97, Fresno, Sept. 26, Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home

▪ Garcia, Epifania, 73, Coalinga, Sept. 23, Thomas Marcom Funeral Home

▪ Juarez, Santos, 82, Clovis, Sept. 25, Affordable Direct Cremations

▪ Kea, Chin, 88, Fresno, Sept. 25, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Mainord, Evie Lee, 99, Porterville, Sept. 24, Myers Funeral Service & Crematory

▪ Manzanarez Ayala, Angelina, 92, Madera, Sept. 25, Jay Chapel

▪ Mendez, Guillermina, 89, Madera, Sept. 21, Jay Chapel

▪ Ortega, Thomas, 61, Fresno, Sept. 15, Chapel of the Light Funeral Home

▪ Perez, Guadalupe, 94, Porterville, Sept. 26, Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center

▪ Ramirez, Felicia C., 75, Fresno, Sept. 25, Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory

▪ Reece, William, 59, Selma, Sept. 13, Jay Chapel

▪ Sutherland, John, 85, Tollhouse, Sept. 25, Affordable Direct Cremations

